Mozambique: Ethiopian Airlines Launches Direct Flight to Nacala

Maputo — State-owned Company Ethiopian Airlines has launched direct flights to the port city of Nacala, northern Mozambican province of Nampula, opening up new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment.

On Tuesday, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed at Nacala International Airport at 14:25, after a stopover in Blantyre, Malawi. Nacala becomes the airline's third destination in Mozambique, joining southern Maputo and central city of Beira, in Sofala province.

The new service operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, connecting Nacala to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Passengers will gain access to the airline's international network, which serves more than 130 destinations worldwide.

Nampula Provincial Governor, Eduardo Abdula, described the new connection as a sign of confidence in Mozambique's economic potential, highlighting Nacala's geographical position and port infrastructure as important assets for regional trade.

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He attributed the establishment of the route to the economic diplomacy efforts of President Chapo, placing it within a broader strategy to expand economic opportunities beyond the country's main urban centres.

The new air link is expected to support tourism in Nampula province, particularly along the Nacala coast and on Mozambique Island, by facilitating access for international visitors.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Irina Ribeiro, said the service could also benefit the Nacala Special Economic Zone by facilitating business travel, encouraging commercial exchanges and strengthening regional economic integration.

Ethiopian Airlines has included Nacala in its promotion of new routes, presenting the city as a destination for coastal tourism and leisure activities. However, the extent of the economic benefits will depend on the region's ability to attract visitors, stimulate business activity and develop its tourism services.

Abdula urged Mozambican businesspeople and tourism operators to take advantage of the new connection, arguing that sustained demand could support an increase in flight frequencies and the introduction of additional international routes.