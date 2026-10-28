Kenya: 72-Year-Old Man Killed in Elephant Attack At Taita Taveta Ranch

28 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A 72-year-old man has been killed in an elephant attack at Kambanga Ranch in Makwasinyi Sub-location, Kasigau Location, Voi Sub-County, Taita Taveta County.

The deceased, identified as Abdikher Sheikh Ibrahim, was reportedly attacked by the elephant on Monday, at around 4:20pm while walking back to his homestead from a water point within the ranch.

According to a police incident report, the attack was reported at around 6:10pm by Haret Gabow, prompting officers from Kasigau Police Station, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) crime scene investigators from Voi and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) investigators to visit the scene.

Investigators established that Ibrahim, a Somali man, sustained multiple injuries to both legs, the stomach, back and head.

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His colleague, identified as 37-year-old Abdikhair Mohammed, who was walking with him, escaped the attack unharmed.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to the mortuary at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.

The body is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

The incident highlights the dangers of human-wildlife encounters in parts of Taita Taveta County, where communities and ranch workers live and operate in areas frequented by elephants.

Authorities had not provided further details on the circumstances of the attack in the incident report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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