West Africa: LRA Welcomes Ecowas Parliament Oversight Mission On Regional Transit System

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has welcomed an oversight mission from the ECOWAS Parliament to assess Liberia's implementation of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT), a regional initiative designed to modernize customs operations, facilitate trade, and strengthen economic integration among member states.

The mission, which commenced on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Monrovia, brings together parliamentarians from several ECOWAS member states to examine Liberia's progress in implementing the system, assess its operational efficiency, and determine its contribution to customs modernization and regional trade facilitation.

Speaking at the opening meeting at the LRA's premises in Monrovia, Commissioner of Customs Saa Saamoi described the engagement as an important opportunity for Liberia to interact directly with regional lawmakers on its progress, experiences, and challenges in implementing customs-related commitments under the ECOWAS framework.

Saamoi said the visit was particularly significant because, in his experience of interacting with ECOWAS, it marked the first time Liberia had received a parliamentary oversight mission specifically focused on customs administration.

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"Yesterday, when I spoke to Edwin D. Miller and his team, I said to him that for all the years that we've interacted with ECOWAS, this is the very first time that we have received a customs-specific parliamentary mission, oversight mission," Saamoi said.

He noted that the LRA viewed the engagement as an opportunity to present Liberia's performance, explain the challenges encountered in implementing regional customs initiatives, and share the country's experiences with representatives of the regional body.

On behalf of the Customs Administration, the LRA, and the Government of Liberia, Saamoi welcomed the visiting parliamentarians and expressed appreciation for their decision to travel to Liberia to assess the country's progress under the regional customs framework.

He emphasized that the meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue between Liberian authorities and the visiting delegation, adding that such engagements could help ensure that Liberia's concerns, experiences, and perspectives are adequately communicated at the ECOWAS level.

The visiting delegation is headed by Hon. Amdiatta Diaby of Senegal, Chair of the ECOWAS Parliament's Committee on Trade, Customs and Free Movement. Also serving on the mission is Hon. Seno Soklingi of Togo, Vice Chair of the same committee.

Other members of the delegation include Hon. Sekou Dore, Second Rapporteur of the Committee on Education, Science and Culture; Hon. Abdul Kargbo of Sierra Leone, a member of the Committee on Infrastructure; and Hon. Maimuna Cessay of The Gambia, a member of the Committee on Social Affairs, Gender, Women Empowerment and Persons with Disabilities.

The delegation further includes Hon. Manuel Nascimento Lopez of Guinea-Bissau, a member of the Committee on Trade, Customs and Free Movement, and Hon. J. Alex Tyler, Senator of Bomi County and a member of Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting parliamentarians, Diaby thanked the Government of Liberia and the relevant national authorities for their cooperation and warm reception.

He also acknowledged ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Mohamed Kenewi Konneh and his staff for coordinating the oversight engagement ahead of the delegation's arrival in Liberia.

Diaby explained that parliamentary oversight is a fundamental responsibility of the ECOWAS Parliament, enabling lawmakers to assess the implementation of regional instruments and programs and determine whether they are achieving their intended objectives.

He said the mission would focus on SIGMAT's implementation, operational efficiency, and sustainability, with particular attention to its contribution to customs modernization, trade facilitation, revenue mobilization, and regional economic integration.

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According to Diaby, the delegation's responsibility extends beyond examining the system's day-to-day operations. It also involves determining whether the initiative is delivering the expected results and complying with relevant ECOWAS instruments and commitments.

"As parliamentarians, our responsibility is to ensure respect for the instruments of ECOWAS and to determine whether regional programs are producing the expected results," Diaby said.

He expressed the delegation's expectation of constructive engagement with Liberian authorities and other relevant stakeholders throughout the oversight mission.

Diaby added that the findings from the exercise would inform recommendations aimed at strengthening SIGMAT's implementation and promoting the efficient, transparent, and seamless movement of goods across the ECOWAS region.