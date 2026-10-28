Africa: Russia-Africa Trade Exceeds U.S.$27b

Moscow — Trade between Russia and African countries exceeded US$27 billion last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said, as Moscow seeks to expand economic cooperation with the continent.

Zakharova made the remarks while addressing participants of the Russia-Africa Media Forum in Moscow ahead of the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 28 and 29 October.

President Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah is one of the 22 heads of state who will participate in the 3rd Russia- Africa Summit.

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She said Russia considers Africa a key partner and wants to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, food security, energy, infrastructure, education and digital technology.

"Africa is one of the key directions of Russian foreign policy," Zakharova said, adding that Russia views African countries as equal partners.

She said Russia's trade with Africa had grown, with Egypt and Algeria among its largest trading partners.

She also identified Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria among the countries with which Russia is developing economic ties.

Zakharova said food security remains an important area of cooperation, noting that Russia supplied African countries with 13 million tonnes of grain during the first nine months of 2026.

She added that Russian supplies of mineral fertilisers to Africa had reached more than 2.2 million tonnes this year, compared with 1.5 million tonnes last year.

According to Zakharova, Russia is also pursuing joint projects with African countries in energy, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and the training of skilled workers.

She said 22 bilateral intergovernmental commissions were operating between Russia and African countries to address cooperation issues and help resolve challenges involving government institutions.

Education

Zakharova said Russia continues to support education and skills development in Africa, with more than 40 000 African students currently studying in Russia.

She said about 480 000 African students and specialists had received training with Soviet and Russian assistance over the years.

She also announced that Russia has 48 embassies across Africa and plans to open another in Liberia.

Since 2022, Russia has opened diplomatic missions in South Sudan, The Gambia and the Comoros, while resuming operations in Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Niger, Sierra Leone and Togo, she said.

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Zakharova said Russia's engagement with Africa also covers international security, counterterrorism, transnational crime and cybercrime.

She cited Russia's 2023 Foreign Policy Concept, which states that Moscow intends to support African countries' sovereignty and independence, strengthen trade and investment, and contribute to the continent's development.

Summit

The third Russia-Africa Summit will focus on trade, investment, food security, energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence and independent payment systems, according to Zakharova.

The accompanying economic and humanitarian forum is expected to bring together more than 2 000 participants, with about 40 thematic sessions planned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to open the forum yesterday while the summit's plenary session is scheduled for 29 October at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The summit follows previous meetings held in Sochi in 2019 and St. Petersburg in 2023.

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