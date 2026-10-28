Ethiopia: Gateway to Shared Prosperity, Not Territorial Rivalry - Moyale

Addis Abeba — In the past week, fighting triggered by a dispute over the display of the Somali Regional State flag in Ethiopia's southern border town, Moyale, spread across seven districts over the weekend, leaving deaths, injuries, and property destruction in its wake. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of people have also fled across the border into Kenya in search of safety.

The dispute over territorial and administrative control in the border town, which escalated into sustained armed clashes on 22 October, has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, with burned houses and businesses, disrupted services, and growing insecurity on both sides of the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

According to reports, the latest escalation arose from a dispute over the opening of a Somali Regional State administrative office and the raising of its flag in Kebele 02, an area that officials say falls under Oromia's administration, a claim contested by officials from the Somali region.

The ongoing violence in Moyale requires an immediate ceasefire and a coordinated response from Ethiopia's federal government and the Somali and Oromia regional governments. Their first obligation is to protect civilians. Competing administrative claims and political narratives must be addressed through lawful institutions before they produce further displacement and deepen communal divisions.

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A door to the world or a barrier to peace

The proposition that Moyale should serve as a gateway to the wider world for only one particular region warrants a careful distinction between economic ambition and exclusive territorial entitlement.

As an economic aspiration, improved access to international markets is legitimate. Reliable transport, efficient border services, and secure trade can create opportunities for Oromo and Somali communities and strengthen Ethiopia's economy. These benefits depend on cooperation between administrations and confidence among residents.

The argument becomes troubling if it implies that commercial access requires the exclusion of another community or the unilateral determination of contested administrative arrangements. A trade corridor does not confer exclusive ownership over the people and places through which it passes.

Those who present Moyale as a necessary "door to the world" should therefore clarify their meaning. Is the objective shared economic opportunity within Ethiopia's federal framework, or an exclusive political claim? The distinction matters because language that appears aspirational to one audience may generate insecurity among neighboring communities.

Oromo political leaders holding senior federal responsibilities have an opportunity--and an obligation--to resolve that ambiguity. Participation in national leadership carries a duty to protect the rights of all Ethiopians and to pursue regional development through institutions that serve the whole country.

A trade corridor does not confer exclusive ownership over the people and places through which it passes."

The same standard applies to Somali leaders. Neither administration should advance its interests through inflammatory rhetoric, coercion, or actions that undermine civilian security. Disputed claims require negotiation and lawful determination, supported by meaningful consultation with affected communities.

The national cost of another conflict

The timing makes de-escalation particularly urgent. Ethiopia is already confronting renewed conflict in the north and heightened tensions with Eritrea. These developments place additional pressure on national institutions and prospects for recovery.

Allowing violence in the South to intensify would compound those pressures. Disrupted commerce, displacement, and deteriorating relations between neighboring communities would impose costs extending well beyond Moyale.

For leaders concerned about political stability and their continued legitimacy, the implications should be clear. Public confidence depends on the ability to prevent violence, resolve disputes fairly, and protect citizens across communal boundaries. Political authority becomes more fragile when communities conclude that their security depends on ethnic affiliation rather than equal citizenship.

Leaders in Oromia and the federal government should recognize that constructive relations with Somali communities are essential to durable national stability. Somali leaders bear an equivalent responsibility towards their Oromo neighbors. Neither side benefits from a cycle of confrontation that weakens the institutions on which both depend.

A joint response backed by federal leadership

The Somali and Oromia regional presidents should establish a joint process with immediate, verifiable commitments: a cessation of hostilities, coordinated civilian protection, humanitarian access, and regular public communication.

That process must extend beyond meetings between officials. Community elders, religious leaders, women, youth, and business representatives should help shape arrangements that residents consider credible. Local participation is essential to identifying grievances, preventing retaliation, and rebuilding trust.

An independent investigation should examine the origins of the violence and allegations against all armed actors, including security personnel. Responsibility must be established through evidence, with accountability applied consistently.

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If regional efforts fail to halt the fighting, the federal government should act promptly within its constitutional authority. Its role should include convening both administrations, supporting impartial mediation, and ensuring effective civilian protection. Any security measures must be lawful, proportionate, and subject to oversight.

Federal engagement must also inspire confidence in its impartiality. Protecting Somali and Oromo civilians equally is fundamental to the credibility of national institutions.

Moyale presents a practical test of Ethiopia's federal system: can its institutions manage competing claims without exposing citizens to violence? The answer will depend on decisions taken now.

An immediate ceasefire, accountable leadership, and sustained dialogue would provide a necessary beginning. Moyale's value as a gateway will ultimately depend on whether its residents can live, trade, and raise their families in peace. AS

Editor's Note: Hirsi Abdulkadir Mohamed served as a member of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives from 2005 to 2010, representing the Jigjiga constituency, the capital of Ethiopia's Somali Region. He can be reached at hirsineero@gmail.com