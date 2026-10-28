Africa: Russia Repeats Offer to Host Ethiopia-Eritrea Dialogue, PM Abiy Arrives in Moscow for Africa Summit

Addis Abeba — Russia has reiterated its readiness to facilitate dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea, offering Moscow as a neutral venue for talks as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives in the Russian capital to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on October 28 that Moscow was prepared to contribute to restoring relations between the neighboring countries, which were once part of a single state but have since experienced renewed tensions.

"If they show interest; whether now, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, Russia will strive to host and facilitate the meeting," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian state media.

Lavrov recalled that Russia had previously offered to serve as a neutral platform for Ethiopia and Eritrea to discuss their bilateral relations, adding that Moscow remained willing to facilitate such talks if both governments expressed interest.

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Abiy arrived in Moscow on October 28, while Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki departed for Russia a day earlier to attend the summit, scheduled for October 28-29.

The latest offer follows remarks by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov on October 16, when he said Moscow had reiterated its willingness to facilitate dialogue between Addis Abeba and Asmara, including on the sidelines of the summit, if both sides agreed to engage.

The diplomatic overture comes amid deteriorating relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea and growing regional tensions.

The alliance between Addis Abeba and Asmara fractured following the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in November 2022, which ended the war in Tigray, where the two countries had fought on the same side. Since then, tensions have escalated, particularly over Ethiopia's ambition to secure sovereign access to the Red Sea, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described as "existential." Eritrea views Ethiopia's maritime ambitions as a direct threat to its sovereignty. Ethiopian officials have also accused Eritrea of supporting armed anti-government groups inside Ethiopia, an allegation Asmara denies.

Neither government has independently confirmed its willingness to accept Russia's offer, and no bilateral meeting between Abiy and Isaias or Russia-mediated talks have been officially confirmed in the statements cited.