Namibia: 'African Journalists Earn Below Basic Living Needs'

A survey by the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) has revealed that 61% of journalists in Africa earn below the minimum needed for basic living, raising concerns about the future of independent journalism and media freedom.

The 2026 report, released on Tuesday with support from Unesco, surveyed 1 586 journalists in 45 African countries, focusing on their working conditions, labour rights, safety, and media freedom.

The findings show significant economic insecurity, with 58% of respondents experiencing delayed salaries and 62% lacking written employment contracts. Additionally, 71% reported inadequate social protection, including no access to pensions or other benefits. Only 4% felt their salaries sufficiently covered essential living costs.

The report warns that poor working conditions threaten editorial independence, investigative reporting, and public accountability. Many journalists continue to work despite months without pay, relying on side jobs, loans and donor support to survive.

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It also found that 41% of respondents faced non-payment, 63% experienced editorial interference, and 57% encountered pressure to change stories.

According to the report, intimidation and political pressure impact media freedom, with 84% of respondents practising self-censorship due to fear of retaliation, dismissal, or other repercussions. Political interference was cited as the top threat to media freedom by 29% of respondents, followed by violence against journalists at 22% and restrictive laws at 18%.

The report further mentioned that safety concerns are prevalent, with 65% reporting threats or intimidation related to their work in the past three years. Only 17% said they always felt safe while reporting, while 55% felt rarely or never safe.

On the challenges faced by women journalists, 76% believe they face additional risks, including workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, online abuse, unequal pay, and exclusion from leadership roles. Meanwhile, 47% have considered leaving journalism due to low pay, insecurity, emotional exhaustion, and worsening conditions.

To address these issues, FAJ called for stronger labour protections, fair wages, written contracts, social security, collective bargaining, and improved safety measures. It also advocates for enhanced digital security training, legal assistance, and workplace policies to protect women journalists from harassment and discrimination.

The survey encompassed five African regions and included journalists from radio, television, print, online media, and other sectors.

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FAJ cautions that these findings reflect broader trends rather than a statistically representative assessment of each country, as participation was voluntary.

- Nampa