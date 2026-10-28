Namibia: Pohamba Grateful for Spiritual Support During Mourning

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba has expressed gratitude to the nation and especially pastors and retired bishops, who have offered him hope and strengthened his faith through prayers and Bible scriptures during this difficult period of mourning his wife, Penehupifo Pohamba.

He said that when someone is mourning, it is important for people to surround them and offer condolences and support.

Addressing mourners yesterday at his homestead in Okanghudi village, Pohamba thanked the various people who had visited him since the death of his wife.

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Retired Bishops Kleopas Dumeni and Apollos Kaulinge, along with other mourners from across the northern regions, visited him to express their condolences.

The two retired bishops, Dumeni and Kaulinge, led a prayer service for Pohamba, offering blessings and a benediction.

Dumeni also read Bible scriptures to comfort the former president and his family.

Pohamba said the death of his wife reminded him that death is a path everyone must eventually pass through and that it is part of life.

He expressed comfort in the belief that his wife had gone to sleep peacefully.

He announced that his wife would be buried on Saturday at a family cemetery in Okanghudi village, a short distance from his homestead.

"My wife's remains will be brought to our homestead on Friday for the memorial service," he said.

Pohamba said members of the public who will have time on Friday, are welcome to attend the memorial service and view the body to pay their final respects.

Meanwhile, Ohangwena Governor Kadiva Hamutumwa announced that daily memorial services would not be held at the family's residence in Okanghudi.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family are invited to visit the residence during the designated visiting hours, from 10h30 to 12h00 and 16h00 to 17h30 daily.

Although visiting hours have been limited, mourners are still welcome to visit the former president and offer their support as part of the grieving process.

Yesterday, even after 13h00, people from various regions continued to flock to Pohamba's homestead to offer their condolences.

However, access to the former president was managed by the protocol officials present.

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Today, a memorial service organised by the Anglican Diocese will take place at Odibo. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Anglican Church is the late Penehupifo's home church, where she grew up.

Pohamba and his family arrived in Okanghudi village on Sunday from Windhoek.

Various mourners described the late Penehupifo as a caring and peaceful woman who dedicated her services to helping many Namibians.

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