Namibia: FNB Backs Women's Football Ahead of New Season

The 2026/27 FNB Women's Super League was officially launched in Windhoek yesterday, with FNB reaffirming its commitment to the development of women's football as the new season prepares to kick off on 7 November.

FNB sponsorship and social impact manager Revonia Job said the bank believes meaningful progress begins when people are given opportunities to realise their potential, a principle that underpins its partnership with the league.

"The league represents far more than competition on a football field, it represents ambition, determination and the countless young women and girls who see football as the pathway to greater opportunities," she said. Job said FNB continued to be inspired by the growth of women's football in Namibia, particularly following the Brave Gladiators' triumph at the Cosafa Women's Championship.

"We have witnessed increased competitiveness, rising talent, stronger club structures and greater public interest in women's football," she said.

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Namibia Football Association (NFA) vice president Jakobus Markus said the growth of women's football was reflected in the role played by national and regional leagues in producing players for the Brave Gladiators.

FC Ongos Ladies team manager Mariasela Davids also expressed excitement ahead of the new campaign, saying her team had already begun pre-season preparations.

Davids said she hoped the upcoming season would feature stronger competition among the participating teams, adding that a competitive league would also benefit the national team.

"We hope that this year all teams will be very competitive and give us a run for the money. We wouldn't want a league that's easy for us to win, we want a competitive league, which will also lead to us having a competitive national team," she said.

According to the NFA, all the leagues are expected to kick off countrywide on 7 November. [email protected]