Namibia: Disho Targets Bigger Achievements Between the Posts

While other children on the playground chase the ball, dreaming of the glory that comes with scoring the winning goal, Engleberth Disho has chosen a different path. Standing between the posts, the young goalkeeper embraces a position that demands concentration, courage and the ability to shoulder responsibility when the pressure is at its highest.

At 19, Disho is already building a promising football career, with ambitions that extend beyond Namibia's borders. Known as Williams in football circles, the Divundu-born shot-stopper dreams of becoming a professional footballer, competing at the highest level and eventually representing his country on the international stage.

New Era Sport caught up with the aspiring goalkeeper to reflect on his journey, achievements and ambitions as he continues to develop his game.

Disho currently turns out for Cuca Tops FC in the North East First Division, where he is working to sharpen his goalkeeping skills and gain the experience needed to compete at a higher level.

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His football journey began at the age of 14 when he joined his hometown club, Lucky Stars FC. Growing up playing with friends and watching other footballers make progress in the sport helped fuel his passion and encouraged him to take the game more seriously.

"I grew up playing with friends in my town, and it is where my love for the game started," he said.

His decision to become a goalkeeper was driven by a natural preference for the position which he has occupied since childhood.

"This is the position I like, and I strongly believe it will take me far in my career. I am comfortable with it. It is my preferred position, and I enjoy every moment of it," he said.

National call-ups fuel bigger ambitions

Disho's growing experience has already brought opportunities at national youth level. He has received two call-ups to Namibia's Under-20 team and three to the Under-23 side, placing him among the young goalkeeping prospects working towards a breakthrough.

Although he is yet to make his debut for either national team, Disho remains determined to turn those opportunities into meaningful progress.

"I haven't made a debut yet. I am always an understudy, but I see this as motivation and a learning curve," he said.

His achievements include being part of the team that won the 2026 Namibia Newspaper Cup, staged in the //Kharas Region. The tournament also provided him with an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities, earning him several Man of the Match awards.

Balancing football dreams with education

Away from football, Disho is a Grade 10 learner at Divundu Senior Secondary School, where he is determined to balance his sporting ambitions with his education. His achievements at school level include five gold and six silver medals, as well as three certificates earned through his performances in school tournaments.

For the young goalkeeper, success is not limited to what he can achieve on the football pitch. He believes education remains essential to securing a better future for himself and his family.

"Education is the key to many doors. I am dreaming big, and I want to be well educated as well as a professional footballer," he said.

At club level, Disho has set his sights on helping Cuca Tops FC win the North East First Division title without suffering a defeat. Having joined the club in 2024 at the age of 17, he is equally determined to maintain his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

"This is my dream for this year. My focus is not to lose my position at this club. My performances in the top local leagues will determine whether I attract interest from abroad, coupled with hard work and commitment," he said.

Disho draws inspiration from South African international goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana. He admires Williams' style of play, work rate and ability to perform despite not being among the tallest goalkeepers.

"I like his style of play, and he is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is not among the tallest, but his work rate is superb. He is indeed my favourite," he said.

His admiration for established players also extends to Namibian footballers Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto, whose careers reflect the possibilities available to players who aspire to compete beyond the domestic game. Shalulile is his favourite Namibian player, while Lloyd Kauisee Kazapua is his preferred goalkeeper.

Asked what helps him stand out between the posts, Disho pointed to his willingness to learn from mistakes, maintain concentration and avoid complacency.

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"I always work hard to correct my mistakes, and I avoid being overconfident. These are some of the key attributes that help me excel," he said.

For Disho, every match is another opportunity to improve, strengthen his position at club level and move closer to his dream of becoming a professional footballer. His national youth team call-ups have offered valuable exposure, but he knows that consistent performances, discipline and continued development will be crucial to taking the next step.

With his ambitions firmly set on higher levels of competition, the young goalkeeper is determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way. His journey is still unfolding, but Disho is already looking beyond the local game, with hopes of one day wearing Namibia's senior national team colours and testing himself against the best.

"I am not just looking to protect the crossbar, but I am also aiming for the stars. I want to prove with every dive that, as a goalkeeper, I dare to dream big. Even though the sky has no ceiling," he said.

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