Namibia: Masilingi Swaps Track for Rugby With Steenbokkies

Former Namibian Olympic sprinter Beatrice Masilingi has embarked on a new sporting chapter, transitioning from athletics to rugby after making her debut for the Unam Steenbokkies last weekend.

The move marks a return to a team sport for Masilingi, who rose to international prominence alongside fellow sprinter Christine Mboma after the pair represented Namibia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at just 18-years old.

Masilingi said rugby was not entirely new to her, having played touch rugby during her primary school years before a coach recognised her speed and encouraged her to pursue athletics.

"I was introduced to rugby in primary school, where I played touchies, but I switched to track and field after my rugby coach noticed how fast I was," she said.

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Her return to rugby comes after her athletics career was affected by World Athletics regulations governing eligibility in women's competition, including rules concerning naturally occurring testosterone levels.

The regulations have had implications for athletes with certain differences of sex development (DSD), including restrictions on eligibility for some women's track events unless specified medical criteria are met.

World Athletics introduced regulations in 2018 for certain women's middle-distance events and subsequently expanded its framework. In 2023, the governing body extended its DSD regulations to cover women's events from 400 metres (m) to one mile, including the 400m, 800m and 1 500m, with the changes taking effect from 31 March that year.

The rules have been the subject of sustained debate within athletics, with World Athletics maintaining that they are intended to protect fairness and integrity in women's competition, while critics have raised concerns about their impact on affected athletes.

For Masilingi, the transition to rugby offers an opportunity to remain active in competitive sport and rediscover the experience of playing as part of a team.

"I wanted to be part of a sport code again after leaving track because of the World Athletics regulations. I decided to come back and play rugby because I already have a bit of knowledge of the game," she said.

Although she was nervous about returning to the rugby field, Masilingi said the experience had been rewarding, particularly as she adjusts to the demands of a sport that differs significantly from individual sprinting.

"The transition from the track to the rugby pitch with the Unam Steenbokkies has been an incredible challenge and a thrill. Going from pure sprinting mechanics to the multidirectional contact of rugby tests your body in completely new ways," she said.

Masilingi revealed that she had not trained for the past nine months, which affected her fitness levels heading into her debut. However, the intensity of the game and the energy of playing alongside teammates quickly rekindled her enthusiasm.

"I have not been training for the past nine months, so my fitness level was not great, but once that whistle blew, I loved every minute of the intensity and team energy. I've caught the rugby bug once again," she said.

The sprinter said returning to team sport would also allow her to learn the importance of collective effort, communication and working towards a shared objective, in contrast to athletics, where individual performance plays a central role.

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Reflecting on her achievements alongside Mboma, Masilingi said their participation at the Olympics at such a young age had already made a significant contribution to Namibian and African sport.

"We have done a lot for Namibia and Africa at large, Christine Mboma and I, by participating in the Olympics at the age of 18," she said. She encouraged young athletes to remain hopeful when faced with setbacks, saying that the end of one sporting chapter does not necessarily mean the end of their dreams. "When one door closes, another opens. Don't give up on your dreams," Masilingi said.

Her rugby debut signals a fresh start for the former sprinter as she begins adapting to the physical demands of the game, rebuilds her fitness and embraces the challenge of contributing to a team. For Masilingi, the immediate goal is to enjoy the sport, learn and grow into her new role on the rugby field.

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