Namibia: Higher Internship Allowances Not Enough - Nanso

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) has welcomed higher internship allowances and six-month placements but says better pay must be matched by meaningful skills development and more employment opportunities for young Namibians.

Nanso representative Ndayola Mulongeni says the organisation had maintained that existing allowances were not enough to meet interns' living costs.

"We have consistently maintained that the existing allowances were inadequate to meet the cost of living.

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While the increment may not fully address these challenges, it is a welcome improvement that will provide some financial relief to interns," she says.

Mulongeni says extending internships to six months could give graduates more time to gain practical experience and strengthen their skills.

However, she says better internship conditions should be accompanied by deliberate efforts to create employment opportunities for young people.

"As a students' organisation, our ultimate desire is to see graduates secure employment and successfully transition into the workforce," she says.

A report by The Current on a cleaning programme advertised as an internship by the Rössing Foundation has raised questions about whether some placements provide meaningful skills development or fill roles that could otherwise be formal jobs.

According to the report, the programme advertised a 12-month cleaning placement for unemployed young people at Arandis, promising workforce training and a reference letter upon completion.

The advertisement did not specify the stipend.

Swakopmund-based labour expert Tuhafeni Petrus questions whether the duties described qualified as an internship, arguing that the work amounted to ordinary cleaning.

"At the end of the day, that is just normal cleaning.

The person will still be cleaning windows, the yard and whatsoever," he says.

Petrus also questions the value of unpaid or inadequately paid placements for unemployed young people.

"In a country with such a high employment rate, I fail to understand what people will get out of volunteering.

What do you get out of it?" he asks.

He says unemployed young people still have basic living expenses despite not having formal employment.

"How do you buy your cosmetics? How do you even pay rent and buy food? This is just taking advantage of unemployed people," he says.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has begun working on possible adjustments to its engagement allowances for young people following the government's decision to increase internship payments.

NTA chief executive Erick Nenghwanya says the authority welcomed the government's decision and had already started working on its own arrangements to make similar adjustments to engagement allowances.

He says the NTA had consistently called for higher allowances to help young people sustain themselves during workplace placements.

"It is very important. It does not only help them to sustain themselves when they are on placement, but it will also make their life easier in terms of the cost of living in an area that has been always escalating," he says.

The government's revised arrangement, announced by prime minister Elijah Ngurare at the International University of Management's summer graduation ceremony, increases student interns' monthly allowances from N$2 200 to N$2 692, while graduate interns will receive N$3 769.50.

Ngurare said the changes were intended to give young people opportunities to grow and receive mentorship while gaining workplace experience in government institutions.

"So, therefore, we want to encourage the government at all levels to ensure that we provide to the students that are in our offices, ministries, agencies (OMAs) and state-owned enterprises, local authorities and regional councils, [and] that the young people must be given an opportunity to grow, that they mentored, and must be allowed while they are in our OMAs," Ngurare said.

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The government's decision comes amid concerns about the difficulties young Namibians face when transitioning from education into employment.

For many graduates, internships provide an opportunity to gain practical experience, but the financial support available during placements has been a concern, particularly as living costs continue to rise.

Nenghwanya says the NTA also supports young people through its work integrated learning (WIL) programme, which provides workplace exposure through industry placements.

"When young people are there, they are kind of semi-employed and we are providing for them to be catered as kind of semi-employed people," he says.

Nenghwanya says the NTA's role extends beyond government placements.

"We provide young people to different departments of the government and industry at large, not only government, but many others," he says.

However, he did not provide figures on how many young people the authority places annually.