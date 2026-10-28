Namibia: Steenkamp Calls for Trust in Qualifications

28 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The newly appointed governing council of the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) has been tasked with strengthening public confidence in the country's qualifications system.

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp made the call during the inauguration of the NQA's ninth governing council in Windhoek on Monday.

The seven-member council will serve a three-year term, during which it will oversee efforts to improve the quality, credibility and recognition of qualifications in Namibia.

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Steenkamp said the council has a responsibility to ensure that qualifications obtained through education and training are credible, recognised and aligned with the country's development needs.

Steenkamp tasked the new council to review the NQA's laws, implementing the national policy on qualifications standards and finalising the national policy on microcredentials.

The council will oversee improvements to the National Qualifications Framework Information Management System and accreditation processes.

She said modernising these systems would make NQA services more accessible and efficient without compromising the quality of qualifications.

Steenkamp urged the council to strengthen cooperation with education institutions, employers, professional bodies, labour organisations and government ministries.

The seven council members come from public and private institutions and bring expertise from different fields.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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