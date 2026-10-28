Namibia: Over 98 000 Sitting for Final Exams

A Total of 98 382 candidates have registered for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate exams at ordinary and advanced subsidiary level.

The examinations, which started on 12 October, will run until 11 November, with results expected to be released in the second week of January.

This is according to deputy executive director of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Edda Bohn.

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Bohn says 39 701 pupils are registered full-time and 42 873 part-time at ordinary (O) level, while 13 940 full-time and 1 868 part-time candidates have registered at advanced subsidiary (AS) level.

"The examinations are in full swing," she says.

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp urges pupils to trust their preparation and to take things one examination at a time.

She says for some the journey may have been difficult, with moments of uncertainty, anxiety and self-doubt, but adds that all efforts matter.

"Read carefully, manage your time wisely, follow the examination rules and give every paper your best effort," she says.

Hardap education director Paul Lewin says the region has introduced afternoon, weekend, and holiday classes alongside motivational sessions prior to the examinations to improve pupils' performance.

Some schools have provided meals, study facilities, and equipment, while church leaders are supporting pupils' and teachers' emotional and spiritual well-being.

"We are confident pupils will again perform very well, like they did last year. We therefore urge all pupils to study smart and set targets for themselves," Lewin said yesterday.

He said facilities at schools are made available for pupils to study, especially those from informal settlements with no access to electricity.

Mariental Urban constituency councillor Iswarin Rooi says: "All Grade 11s and matriculants, approach your examinations with a clear mind and confidence in your preparation.

Take each paper as it comes, think critically, and give yourself the best chance to succeed. You've got this."

Kunene education director Sofia Frederick says examination officials, principals and invigilators have undergone training on examination procedures, while motivational talks have been hosted for grade 11 and 12 pupils.

"We started with our preparations to ensure all our schools have safe rules in terms of the examinations," she said yesterday.

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Frederick urged pupils who are disappointed by their performance in one paper not to allow this to affect their concentration in subsequent examinations.

She also advised pupils to arrive at examination venues on time, warning that late arrival could cause confusion and compromise their concentration.