Kenya: President Ruto to Make Major Announcement From Russia in Recorded Address

Nairobi — President William Ruto will deliver a recorded address to Kenyans at 6pm on Wednesday from Russia, where he is attending the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam announced that the President would make what he described as a major announcement, without disclosing its subject.

The address will be streamed simultaneously on Ruto's official YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

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Ruto arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for the two-day forum, which brings together African leaders and Russian officials to discuss trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The President's visit is aimed at strengthening Kenya's relations with Russia, expanding markets for Kenyan products and attracting investment in sectors including agriculture, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and technology.

Kenya is also seeking greater access to the Russian market for tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added agricultural products.

However, State House has not indicated whether the evening announcement will be related to the President's engagements in Moscow or address other national issues.

The recorded address will allow the President to communicate directly with Kenyans while on his overseas visit.

Members of the media and the public have been invited to follow the announcement through his official social media platforms at 6pm East Africa Time.