Kenya: ODM-UDA Pact - Kisumu Bunge La Mwananchi Demands Written Deal Before 2027

Kisumu — Bunge La Mwananchi members in Kisumu have called on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to formalise their political cooperation through a written pre-election pact ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The grassroots leaders said ODM should not commit to supporting President William Ruto's re-election bid without documented terms spelling out what the party and its supporters stand to gain from the arrangement.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kisumu, the members argued that a written agreement would safeguard ODM's interests, clarify power-sharing arrangements and prevent disputes between the two parties as they negotiate their political future.

They maintained that ODM, as a national political party with a substantial support base, should negotiate with UDA as an equal partner rather than a junior player in the broad-based government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Samuel Ongiya, one of the speakers, said a written agreement was essential before the parties could negotiate an electoral arrangement.

"A pre-election pact which is written is a must because we cannot go to a negotiation, we cannot go to a pre-election government formation without any written agreement," he said.

Ongiya cautioned, however, that an agreement would only be meaningful if both sides demonstrated a genuine commitment to implementing its provisions.

"If there is no goodwill from the president who is the CEO of the country, then it will be as good as nothing," he said.

ODM urged to prioritise youth interests

The members also challenged ODM leaders to ensure young people's interests were represented in any negotiations with UDA, arguing that political cooperation should translate into tangible opportunities, representation and economic empowerment.

They questioned why young people should be expected to support political arrangements without clear commitments to address unemployment and improve their livelihoods.

The speakers said any agreement should go beyond sharing political positions and establish a framework for addressing the economic challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

They proposed discussions in Parliament and county assemblies on measures to support young people after completing their education, arguing that youths should not be reduced to political mobilisers during election campaigns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We should not be neglecting the youths so that you treat them as goonisms," said Charles Aduogo, the ODM chairman in Kisumu West.

Clarity on 2027 direction

Aduogo said ODM had already agreed to work with UDA in the broad-based government but insisted that the relationship must respect the party's standing and independence.

He said supporters in Kisumu wanted clarity on ODM's political direction as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

Aduogo cited the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's position that ODM would work with Ruto until the end of his first term, arguing that the party needed to make a fresh decision on its political path beyond that period.

"Baba Raila Amolo Odinga told us that we will stay with President Ruto until the end of his first term. When we have 2027, we must write and know where we will go," he said.

He reiterated that ODM and UDA should negotiate on equal terms, with neither party dominating the arrangement.

The Kisumu West chairman also cautioned against individuals claiming to speak on behalf of ODM without the authority of its recognised leadership, saying the party's established structures should guide decisions on whether to maintain the cooperation or pursue a different political direction.

The speakers defended ODM's national character and called for respect for multiparty democracy, arguing that political competition and party independence remained important under Kenya's constitutional order.

They urged ODM leaders to consult grassroots supporters before making decisions that could shape the party's position in 2027, saying any agreement with UDA should be guided by clear commitments, mutual respect and accountability.