Africa: PM in Moscow to Attend 3rd Russia-Africa Summit [update 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — Moscow, Oct. 28 (TAP/ Meriem Khadhraoui)- The proceedings of the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum commenced Wednesday in Moscow, unfolding a rich agenda of high-level and bilateral talks and agreements.

Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri arrived on Tuesday evening along with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti and a delegation of officials from the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

In Moscow, Zenzri is scheduled to take part in plenary and dialogue sessions as part of the summit. She will also hold a string of bilateral meetings.

The summit, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will address the theme " For Peace, Security and Development." 48 African countries out of total of 54 are participating.

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Twenty-two leaders and heads of state and government of over 48 countries are in Moscow to partake in this third Russia-Africa Summit up from only 17 in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg.

Putin is set to co-chair the plenary session of leaders with his Burundian opposite number Évariste Ndayishimiye, the Chairperson of the African Union .

The Economic and Humanitarian Forum, taking place on the sidelines of the summit, is held under the theme "Acting together to build a mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen the capacities of each African country."

Nearly 4,000 Russian and African enterprises have been invited to take part in more than 40 professional events focused on joint projects.

High on the agenda are dialogue sessions covering a broad range of issues, mainly "Sovereignty: The Foundation for Development," "The Economy of a Sovereign World Order," "Social and Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Capital" and "Technology and Innovation for a Better Quality of Life."

The summit will debate ways to scale up economic cooperation between Russia and African countries, notably in connection to trade, investment, health, infrastructure, energy, technologies and education.

President Putin will hold bilateral meetings through Octpber 30 with African leaders.

Beyeond high-level bilateral meetings, Moscow eyes stepped-up cooperation in energy, agriculture, investment, infrastructure and technologies.

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Moscow is endeavouring to advance a cooperation which is premised on the respect for national sovereignty and a equitable access of African countries to resources, food products, fertilisers and modern technologies, officals said ahead of the summit.

Participants are expected to adopt a joint declaration, an action plan for 2027-2029, and a declaration on cooperation in artificial intelligence at the conclusion of the event.

Thirty-three documents featuring inter-government agreements, memoranda and commercial contracts are also slated to be signed.

This third summit builds on the outcomes of the Sochi meeting in 2019 and the Saint Petersburg summit in 2023.