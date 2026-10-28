Malawi: Chipungu Urges New Housing Drive to Tackle Malawi's Urban Pressures

Minister of Lands and Housing Chimwemwe Chipungu has called for stronger partnerships and innovative housing finance solutions to help address Malawi's growing housing challenges and ensure more citizens have access to safe and affordable homes.

Speaking on Wednesday during commemorations of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day, Chipungu joined stakeholders under the global theme, "Adequate Housing for All," and Malawi's local theme, "Strengthening Partnerships for Adequate and Affordable Housing, Inclusive Slum Upgrading and Sustainable Development."

The minister said the country continues to grapple with a housing deficit driven by rapid urbanisation, escalating construction costs and limited household incomes, factors that have placed decent housing beyond the reach of many Malawians.

Chipungu highlighted the need for financial institutions and development partners to work closely with government in developing affordable housing finance mechanisms that would enable more families to build, purchase and improve their homes.

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He also pointed to recent progress in the sector, citing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Malawi Housing Corporation and FDH Bank as a significant milestone in promoting housing investment.

According to the minister, the agreement is expected to boost investment in the housing sector, create employment opportunities and contribute to the development of sustainable communities.

Chipungu further reflected on a recent visit to Nachidwa Village in Mulanje District, where he witnessed disaster-resilient housing projects being implemented by Habitat for Humanity Malawi in partnership with the Government of Malawi.

He described the interventions as an example of how collaborative efforts can help build safer and more resilient communities, particularly in areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

Reaffirming government's commitment, the minister said he would continue to champion policies and partnerships aimed at expanding access to adequate, safe and affordable housing across the country.

"We remain committed to promoting adequate, safe and affordable housing for all Malawians through strong partnerships and sustainable development," said Chipungu.