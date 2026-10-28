Malawi: Son 'Kills Father in Row Over Plan to Marry Pregnant Cousin'

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father during a heated family dispute over his plans to marry a cousin he had reportedly impregnated.

Police in Mchinji say Gerald Moffat is accused of fatally attacking his father, Moffat Majamu Banda, 42, after the older man opposed the proposed marriage and ordered his son to leave the family home.

According to Mchinji Police deputy spokesperson Susan Mchekeya, the argument turned deadly when the suspect allegedly flew into a rage and struck his father twice on the head with a hoe handle.

The assault is said to have left Banda unconscious before he later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Mchinji District Hospital established that the father died from a severe head injury sustained during the attack.

The suspect has since been taken into police custody and is expected to answer charges in connection with the killing.

Gerald Moffat comes from Msampha Village under Traditional Authority Mabvwere in Mchinji District.