Somalia: Somali Army's Ground Forces Chief Visits Frontline Troops in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu — The commander of the Somali National Army's Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, has visited frontline positions in the Lower Shabelle region, where government forces have been fighting Al-Shabaab militants.

Omar was accompanied by Colonel Hassan Ali Nur Shuute, chairman of the First Instance Court of the Somali Armed Forces, and other senior military officers during the visit to areas around Jameeco and Leego, according to a military statement.

The delegation met with field commanders and received briefings on recent battles, the progress of military operations and the overall security situation in areas where government forces are conducting operations.

The officials commended the troops for their courage, sacrifice and commitment to operations aimed at defeating Al-Shabaab, reclaiming territory and strengthening security across the country.

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They also urged soldiers to intensify their efforts to defend Somalia and protect civilians, reaffirming their support for troops deployed on the front lines.

The visit comes as Somali government forces continue military operations against Al-Shabaab in parts of Lower Shabelle, a region that has experienced repeated clashes between the militants and government forces.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked armed group, has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years, carrying out attacks against security forces, officials and civilians.

The military statement did not provide further details about the latest clashes, including casualty figures or the extent of territorial changes resulting from the operations.

The delegation's visit was intended to assess the situation on the front lines, receive updates from commanders and encourage troops involved in the ongoing campaign.