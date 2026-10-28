Ethiopia: More Than 50 Detained After Burying Victims of Deadly Attacks On Orthodox Faithful in Ethiopia's Oromia

Addis Abeba — More than 50 residents in Shirka Woreda, Southeast Zone (formerly Arsi zone) of Oromia region, have reportedly been detained after burying victims of recent attacks and assisting the wounded, residents told Addis Standard, raising concerns about a security crackdown in the aftermath of the killings.

The detention followed attacks by armed men in Chole and Birbo kebeles that left at least 48 people dead and more than 31 others injured, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod subsequently reported that 60 Orthodox Christians were killed in attacks on 20 and 24 October across two woredas in Southeast Zone (formerly Arsi zone).

Hailu Adugna, head of the Oromia Regional State Communication Bureau, previously blamed an entity referred to as "Tsimdo" for the killings and destruction of property. He alleged that the group was seeking to divert government attention and escalate internal conflict but did not provide detailed information about the circumstances of the attacks or the response by security forces.

Attempts by Addis Standard to contact the regional communication bureau for further comment were unsuccessful.

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A resident who requested anonymity said young people who participated in burials or helped transport and treat gunshot victims had been taken into custody. The resident, who was among those detained for 24 hours before being released, said searches and further arrests were continuing.

Although several women had been released, the source said more than a dozen people remained in detention at the time of their account. The grounds for the arrests remained unclear, but detainees were reportedly accused of being "threats to the country."

The resident said some of those arrested had been retrieving bodies or assisting injured people, including 22 gunshot victims. Two of the wounded subsequently died, the source added, while authorities continued searching for young people who had helped treat the injured.

At Tereta Chole Saint Raphael Church, 36 victims were buried on the day of the attack, and another body was buried there the following day, bringing the total buried at the site to 37, according to the resident. Three others were buried at Michael Church in Birbo, one at Kidane Mehret Church, while another person who was referred to Asella Hospital later died.

Another resident of Gobesa town said people who travelled to attend funerals, mourn relatives, or provide assistance were among those arrested, including individuals who had no involvement in the violence.

The resident said women mourning in the streets, some wearing traditional sashes, were also detained. Although some women had since been released, at least 50 people remained in custody at Gobesa Police Station, and roundups continued overnight, the resident alleged.

Those detained included relatives of people killed in the attacks, the source said, questioning why people were being arrested for mourning their dead or helping the wounded.

Residents also expressed fears of further violence, saying people were fleeing their homes with their belongings and livestock amid concerns that armed groups were advancing through the surrounding lowlands.

One resident said the violence in Tereta Chole had persisted since 2024, claiming that more than 200 people had been killed and over 5,000 households displaced from the woreda during that period. Addis Standard could not independently verify these figures.

Residents further alleged that authorities had been warned of a possible attack before 24 October but failed to take preventive measures. Addis Standard could not independently verify these claims.

On 26 October, Addis Standard reported that attacks in Chole and Birbo kebeles on 24 and 25 October had killed at least 48 people and injured more than 31 others. Residents described house-to-house killings, looting, and attacks involving heavy weapons.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod subsequently said 60 Orthodox Christians had been killed in attacks on 20 and 24 October across two woredas in Arsi Zone. According to the Synod, 14 people were killed in Gora Silingo, Merti Woreda, on 20 October, while another 46 were killed in the Tereta, Chole, and Birbo areas of Shirka Woreda on 24 October.

The Synod called on government institutions to protect civilians, investigate the killings, and bring those responsible to justice. It also warned of escalating attacks, displacement, and property destruction affecting Orthodox Christian communities in Arsi and other parts of Ethiopia.

Part of a wider pattern of killing in Oromia's Arsi

The latest killings add up to years of attacks against civilians, particularly Orthodox Christian communities, in Arsi Zone of Oromia. Previous attacks have resulted in dozens of deaths, displacement and the destruction or looting of religious properties.

Between 30 May and 1 June 2026, armed attacks in remote farming communities around Teleta Gebriel in Aseko Woreda killed civilians, displaced hundreds of residents into surrounding forests and resulted in the burning of the historic Teleta Saint Gabriel Church and the looting of Kara Kuftena Medhane Alem Church, according to previous reporting by Addis Standard.

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On 15 June, Abayneh Tebeqe, a priest serving at Gado Saint Mary Church in Shirka Woreda, was kidnapped from his farm in Mitana Gado and subsequently killed, according to reports published at the time.

Earlier attacks have also targeted civilians in the area. On 13 August 2024, an attack in Tijo village, Aseko Woreda, left six civilians dead, including a local priest, and three others injured, according to previous Addis Standard reporting. In November and December 2023, separate attacks in Shirka and surrounding areas reportedly killed more than three dozen people, with Orthodox Christian families and worshippers among those targeted.

In July 2026, the Ethiopian Human Rights Council reported that at least 432 civilians and four local militia members had been killed in targeted attacks across East Arsi since 2021/2022. The rights group documented killings, kidnappings for ransom and forced displacement, with Orthodox Christian communities disproportionately affected, according to its report.

The repeated attacks have prompted condemnations from religious leaders and councils, including calls for independent investigations, accountability and measures to protect civilians. Responsibility for these killings has remained elusive, with government officials previously attributing some attacks to the armed group they refer to as "OLF/Shene".