Ethiopia: Five Farmers Killed, Over 100 Cattle Looted in South Ethiopia's Burji Zone - Three More Killed in Kore

Addis Abeba — Five farmers were killed and more than 100 cattle looted in an attack in Soyama Zuria Woreda of the Burji Zone in South Ethiopia Regional State on 22 October, according to local sources who spoke with Addis Standard; three more people, including a 14-year-old boy, were also killed in a separate attack in neighboring Kore Zone, two days later.

The Burji Zone killing took place in Nedele Kebele while the farmers were engaged in communal agricultural work known locally as debo. The assailants were armed individuals who came from Soruro Barguda in the neighboring Guji Zone of the Oromia Region, according to Addis Standard sources.

"It is very regrettable that the South Ethiopia Regional State has thus far failed to issue any statement or even transmit a message of condolence regarding the horrific massacre and property looting," a source familiar with the killing said, criticizing the regional government's silence following the killings.

The source said the number of people killed and the scale of the property looted warranted an official response, adding that the stolen property was worth hundreds of thousands of birr.

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"This demonstrates the level of lack of respect that the regional government holds for the Burji Zone or the Burji people," the source said.

In a separate statement dated 24 October, the Kore Zone Administration reported that three civilians were killed and three others injured in an attack in Gorka Woreda, in areas bordering the West Guji Zone of Oromia.

The victims included a 14-year-old boy herding cattle in Jalo Kebele and two farmers working in their fields in Kore Kebele, according to the administration. It described the killing as a "sudden attack" by what it called "anti-peace forces" and condemned the recurring violence against civilians.

The administration called on the West Guji Zone authorities to help identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. It also said it would coordinate with the regional government and security bodies to strengthen protection for residents.

The latest killing is part of the persistent insecurity affecting local communities along parts of the boundary between South Ethiopia and Oromia since early 2021, when the areas were under the former Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR), where previous attacks have killed farmers and livestock herders and involved abductions and cattle theft.

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In September 2024, Addis Standard reported that four farmers in Kore Zone were killed after being abducted by armed individuals, despite their families paying 100,000 birr in ransom.

In December 2024, two farmers, Yunusi Usman and Buchute Masresha, were killed by armed militants while herding cattle in Qore Kebele of Gorka Woreda.