Uganda: 200 Ugandan Returnees Get Business Training As Government Pledges Shs2bn

The government has pledged Shs2 billion to support a savings and credit cooperative organisation (SACCO) for 200 Ugandans who returned from South Africa, as the beneficiaries undergo financial literacy and business training to rebuild their livelihoods.

The two-day workshop, held at Enterprise Uganda offices in Butabika, concluded on Thursday, October 15, with participants receiving training in financial management, business formation and entrepreneurship.

The initiative is intended to help the returnees establish income-generating enterprises and regain financial independence after returning home.

Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul, who represented the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said President Yoweri Museveni was supporting the returnees' SACCO with Shs2 billion.

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"This support is an important step towards helping our people rebuild their livelihoods. We want returnees to invest in productive businesses, restore their financial independence and create opportunities for fellow Ugandans who may return in the future," Okul said.

He added that the government would help returnees obtain documentation needed to recover equipment left in South Africa and engage the South African government over possible compensation for assets left behind.

Training aimed at rebuilding livelihoods

The workshop, organised with support from Equity Bank Uganda, focused on equipping participants with practical skills to manage money, identify business opportunities and establish sustainable enterprises.

Enterprise Uganda Executive Director Charles Ocici said reintegration required more than financial assistance, particularly for returnees who had lost assets accumulated over several years.

"What is the mindset of a returnee who comes back thinking, 'I have lost everything I worked for, and I am home with nothing'? Recovery requires more than money. They must recognise that they still have skills, experience and the ability to build again," Ocici said.

He said entrepreneurial training could help participants identify viable business opportunities, make informed investment decisions and manage their finances more effectively.

Ocici's remarks highlighted the importance of helping returnees rebuild confidence and apply their existing skills and experience to new economic opportunities.

Equity Bank urges returnees to start small

Bob Paul Lusembo, Equity Bank Uganda's Head of Micro Segments, who represented Managing Director Gift Shoko, encouraged participants to start businesses with the resources available to them and expand gradually through disciplined financial management.

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"There is no dignity in poverty. We want our returnees to regain their confidence, start small and build businesses that support their families," Lusembo said.

He emphasised saving, financial knowledge and business planning as key foundations for sustainable enterprise development.

The training comes as the returnees seek to translate the skills acquired into viable businesses. Access to markets, appropriate financing and effective business management will be important in determining whether the enterprises can grow and provide reliable incomes.

Returnees seek a fresh start

Mathias Baguma, chairman of the returnees, said the workshop had given participants practical knowledge and guidance on how to restart their livelihoods.

"The training has equipped us not only with knowledge but also opened avenues on where we are to restart and how," Baguma said.

The Shs2 billion government commitment, combined with entrepreneurship training and financial literacy, is expected to provide a foundation for the returnees as they work to rebuild their economic lives.

The next step will be turning the training into operating businesses capable of supporting households, generating income and creating opportunities for others.