Uganda: Nakweede Urges Government to Recruit More Health Workers in Kayunga

Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament Harriet Nakweede has urged the government to recruit more health workers and improve service delivery in local health facilities, warning that staffing shortages are making it difficult for patients, particularly pregnant teenagers, to access timely medical care.

Nakweede made the appeal during the swearing-in ceremony of the Kayunga District Women's Council at the district headquarters, where she raised concerns about inadequate staffing, long waiting times and the pressure on available medical personnel.

She proposed that health facilities consider introducing at least four rotational shifts daily instead of the current two, arguing that better staff scheduling would reduce exhaustion among health workers and improve patient care.

"The government should consider staffing levels in our health facilities because the shortage of medical personnel is creating serious gaps in service delivery. We need at least four rotational shifts a day instead of two so that health workers can have adequate rest and remain effective in attending to patients, especially expectant mothers," Nakweede said.

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She warned that prolonged waiting times, inadequate privacy and concerns about confidentiality were discouraging some teenage girls from seeking professional maternal and reproductive healthcare.

According to Nakweede, some pregnant teenagers who fail to receive timely medical attention abandon health facilities and turn to traditional birth attendants, while others resort to unsafe alternatives, including abortion, exposing themselves to potentially life-threatening complications.

She said health facilities should provide young people with a supportive environment where they can seek assistance without fear of embarrassment, discrimination or breaches of confidentiality.

The legislator called on the government and district health authorities to recruit more medical personnel, review staff deployment and shift arrangements, and improve access to quality healthcare across Kayunga District.

Her concerns were echoed by Kayunga District Women's Council Chairperson Faridah Kibowa, who said reports of pregnant teenagers abandoning health facilities required urgent attention.

Kibowa called for deliberate interventions to ensure that pregnant teenagers receive appropriate medical care throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

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She emphasised the need to educate women and girls about their healthcare rights and the risks associated with abandoning professional medical services, while ensuring that health facilities are accessible, respectful and responsive to their needs.

Kibowa also called for coordinated efforts involving government, health workers, parents, women leaders and communities to address teenage pregnancies and the barriers that prevent young mothers from obtaining appropriate care.

The women leaders urged authorities to prioritise adequate staffing, manageable workloads, respectful treatment, privacy and access to reproductive health information.

They warned that continued reliance on traditional birth attendants without appropriate medical support could expose pregnant teenagers and their babies to preventable complications, particularly where emergencies require skilled medical intervention.

They said improving staffing levels and making health facilities more welcoming to young people would be important steps towards ensuring that pregnant teenagers seek timely care and receive professional support during pregnancy and childbirth.