Uganda: Museveni Urges Somali Leaders to Unite Against Al-Shabaab

President Museveni has urged Somali leaders and citizens to unite in the fight against Al-Shabaab, saying ideological divisions and a failure to correctly identify the country's challenges have undermined efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Museveni made the remarks on Monday, October 26, 2026, during a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at State House, Entebbe, where the Somali leader was on an official visit to Uganda.

The discussions focused on Somalia's security situation, particularly efforts to defeat the Al-Shabaab insurgency, as well as opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Museveni said addressing Somalia's challenges required a clear understanding of their underlying causes and a united approach, warning that divisions among the majority could allow a minority to retain influence.

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"The problem of Somalia is ideological and a misdiagnosis of problems," Museveni said, drawing comparisons with other African countries, including Sudan, where sectarian approaches to governance have contributed to political divisions and exclusion.

"All the problems you're talking about, we know them. We need to be organised and stand with the main problem," he said.

"Unite the many to defeat the few, but some Africans want to annoy the many to stay with the few," he added.

The President emphasised the importance of political organisation and unity in addressing the security and governance challenges threatening Somalia's stability.

During the meeting, Mohamud briefed Museveni on the security situation in Somalia and commended the contribution of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to efforts to restore peace in the country.

Ugandan troops have contributed to African Union-led peace support operations in Somalia, working alongside Somali security forces and other regional partners in efforts to counter Al-Shabaab militants.

Mohamud thanked Museveni for Uganda's continued military contribution and support, expressing hope that Ugandan troops would remain in Somalia longer to help achieve lasting peace and stability.

Al-Shabaab remains a major security threat in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, despite sustained efforts by Somali forces and international partners to weaken the group and strengthen the country's security institutions.

The Somali President also expressed appreciation for Uganda's hospitality towards Somali nationals living, studying and conducting business in the country.

Somalia's Ambassador to Uganda, Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, told the meeting that approximately 8,000 Somalis operate businesses in Uganda, while about 15,000 Somali students are pursuing studies at Ugandan universities.

Uganda seeks direct coffee exports to Somalia

The two leaders also discussed expanding bilateral trade, with particular emphasis on improving direct access for Ugandan products to the Somali market.

Museveni welcomed the reported arrangement allowing Uganda to establish a warehouse in Somalia through which processed Ugandan coffee could be marketed and sold.

The initiative is expected to provide Ugandan coffee exporters with a more direct route to Somali consumers, potentially reducing reliance on intermediaries and strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

Nelson Tugume, who recently returned from Somalia, told the two presidents that Somalia imports coffee from European countries, with Ugandan coffee reportedly passing through other markets before reaching Somali consumers.

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Establishing a warehouse in Somalia could therefore help Ugandan exporters access the market more directly, expand sales and create additional opportunities for trade and investment.

The discussions highlighted efforts by Uganda and Somalia to complement security cooperation with economic partnerships aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and opening up new markets for businesses in both countries.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Haruna Kasolo; the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru; the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire; and Uganda's Ambassador to Somalia, Prof. Sam Tulya-Muhika.