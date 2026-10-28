Uganda: UWA Cuts Gorilla Tracking Fees to $600 for International Tourists Ahead of Kisoro Festival

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has reduced mountain gorilla tracking fees for international tourists from $800 to $600, while Ugandans and East African nationals will pay Shs300,000, as the authority seeks to boost domestic tourism and increase the benefits of conservation for communities.

The $200 reduction comes ahead of the inaugural Mountain Gorilla Festival, scheduled for November 19-22, 2026, in Kisoro District under the theme, "Protecting Gorillas, Empowering Communities".

UWA Executive Director James Musinguzi said the festival aims to strengthen the link between wildlife conservation, tourism and community livelihoods, arguing that conservation cannot succeed unless communities living alongside protected areas benefit directly.

"Unless the community benefits from tourism, benefits from conservation, we cannot succeed," Musinguzi said.

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He said UWA wants to create more opportunities for young people, women and local entrepreneurs through employment, hospitality, tour guiding, cultural tourism and the sale of locally made crafts.

"When we protect the gorilla, we actually protect more than a species. We protect an ecosystem, we sustain livelihoods, and we preserve our natural heritage and secure opportunities for the generations to come," Musinguzi said.

He added that communities should be treated as conservation partners and beneficiaries of tourism rather than merely living alongside protected areas without sharing in the economic gains.

UWA is also working to improve the visitor experience in the Bwindi-Mgahinga Conservation Area by maintaining access roads and tracking trails while pursuing partnerships to expand affordable accommodation and transport options for domestic tourists.

Musinguzi said the authority was exploring partnerships with local investors to establish reasonably priced hotels and with Kira Motors to develop buses that could facilitate affordable weekend trips to national parks.

"We must deliberately promote domestic tourism," he said, adding that Ugandans should be able to travel with their families, access good accommodation and food, and return home without incurring prohibitive costs.

The plans are intended to address transport and accommodation costs that often discourage Ugandans from exploring their own country.

Organisers are inviting Ugandans and international visitors to participate in the festival through activities combining sport, tourism and conservation.

Each festival kit costs Shs70,000 and includes a vest, bag, water bottle and medal.

The festival will also feature the Virunga Gorilla Marathon on November 21, with participants expected to run, hike or take part in other activities showcasing Kisoro's natural attractions.

Ivan Kahangire, team leader of the Virunga Gorilla Marathon, said the initiative was conceived to showcase Kisoro's scenery and attract more visitors to the region.

He said the marathon focuses on economic development, tourism promotion, talent identification and an annual cause linked to community or environmental needs.

"This is our wonderful heritage, our pride, the gorilla. If we can elevate it as much as we can, we are happy," Kahangire said.

This year's environmental focus includes tree planting in partnership with Stanbic Bank.

Kahangire said the marathon could attract international visitors and generate business for accommodation providers, restaurants, transport operators and other tourism enterprises. He also highlighted the potential of trail running to introduce adventure travellers to Uganda's mountain landscapes and wildlife.

The event includes a 112-kilometre signature ultra-trail alongside other race options. Registration is available through virungagorillamarathon.com.

UWA says the festival will provide a platform for local businesses, cultural groups, tourism operators and community members to showcase their products and services.

Musinguzi said the authority wants to improve the quality and presentation of locally made crafts to meet visitors' expectations while enabling producers, particularly women, to earn more from tourism.

He also proposed exploring online marketing and booking options that would allow tourists to purchase crafts during their visits and have the products shipped to them rather than carrying additional luggage.

The approach is intended to ensure more tourism revenue reaches communities around Bwindi Impenetrable and Mgahinga Gorilla National Parks.

"We want the gorilla to put money in the pockets of the local person," Musinguzi said.

He said UWA was also promoting the purchase of local crafts and products after gorilla tracking, including through designated spaces where visitors can interact with local vendors.

Uganda Tourism Board, which is partnering with UWA on the festival, said the event would help strengthen Uganda's profile as a destination for nature-based and sustainable tourism.

UTB Chief Executive Julianna Kaggwa said festivals can encourage visitors to extend their stays and explore more destinations across Uganda while creating opportunities for local enterprises and cultural groups.

"Tourism goes beyond attracting visitors. It's about creating jobs, supporting local communities, preserving our cultural heritage, and ensuring that our natural resources benefit both present and future generations," Kaggwa said in remarks delivered by senior brand manager Daniel Irunga.

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She called on tourism operators, conservation organisations, cultural institutions and local communities to work together to make the festival memorable for domestic and international visitors.

Mountain gorillas remain one of Uganda's most important tourism attractions and a major symbol of its conservation efforts.

Musinguzi said Uganda is home to more than half of the world's mountain gorillas, adding that UWA was finalising a new census whose results would be announced once completed.

He said protecting the species also requires safeguarding its habitat, addressing wildlife-related conflicts and disease threats, and strengthening partnerships with communities.

"Communities must be partners in conservation and beneficiaries of tourism," he said, highlighting employment, enterprise development, cultural tourism, guiding and hospitality as opportunities to support livelihoods around protected areas.

The Mountain Gorilla Festival is expected to rotate across the Kigezi region in subsequent years, with Kabale scheduled to host the 2027 edition, followed by Kanungu or Kihihi in a later year.

Organisers expect approximately 2,000 people to attend this year's festival in Kisoro.

Through the call to "Run, Explore, Conserve", UWA and its partners hope to translate interest in mountain gorillas into increased domestic tourism, higher community earnings and stronger support for wildlife conservation.