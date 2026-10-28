Uganda: Bishop Kagodo, Kafeero Rally Kyagwe Ahead of Masaza Cup Final

The Bishop of Mukono Diocese, the Rev Enos Kitto Kagodo, and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Moses Kafeero have rallied Kyagwe players ahead of their Buganda Masaza Cup final against Gomba on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The two visited the team's training camp at St Joseph's Secondary School playground in Naggalama, Mukono District, where they watched the players train as preparations intensified for the decisive encounter.

Kagodo commended the team for raising Kyagwe's profile and bringing joy to its supporters, urging the players to approach the final with confidence, determination and a winning mentality.

He encouraged them to remain focused on scoring goals but cautioned against complacency, warning that overconfidence could undermine their performance on the pitch.

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The bishop also prayed for God's guidance as Kyagwe seeks to win the coveted title.

Kafeero challenged the players to demonstrate courage and draw inspiration from the 30 days they had spent in residential training ahead of the final.

He said the team's performances had helped unite people across Kyagwe, noting that supporters from different political camps had come together to celebrate its victories.

Meanwhile, several companies and individuals have pledged Shs2 million for every goal Kyagwe scores in the final, alongside other prizes intended to motivate the players to deliver a strong performance.

The incentives come as the team prepares for another attempt at winning the annual football competition organised by the Buganda Kingdom.

Kyagwe will be making its second appearance in the final in three years, having first reached the decisive stage in 2024 before losing to Buddu.

The team will now seek to turn its latest final appearance into a historic triumph when it faces Gomba on Saturday.

For Kyagwe, victory would cap a campaign that has drawn supporters together and raised expectations across the county. Gomba, however, stands between the team and the coveted Masaza Cup crown.