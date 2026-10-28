Uganda: When Systems Matter More Than Saving Lives

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Imagine a hospital in Uganda that urgently needs an oxygen plant to save patients struggling to breathe. Funds have been allocated to purchase a vehicle, but circumstances suggest that an oxygen plant would save more lives. A public officer recognises the urgency and redirects the money, believing that patients' immediate needs should take priority.

The oxygen plant is installed, patients receive oxygen and lives are saved.

Yet, if the officer acted without the required budgetary approvals and procurement procedures, the decision could trigger an audit query, parliamentary scrutiny or disciplinary action. Instead of focusing on the lives saved, attention might shift to whether the correct procedures were followed.

This hypothetical scenario raises an important question: Have we created systems in which following procedures sometimes becomes more important than achieving results?

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Rules and procedures exist for good reasons. Public funds must be protected, procurement must be transparent, and officials must be held accountable. Without proper controls, public resources can be abused or misappropriated.

However, rules should serve the public interest rather than become ends in themselves.

Procurement should help government acquire quality goods and services at reasonable prices. Budgeting should ensure that public money addresses agreed priorities, while auditing should prevent waste and strengthen accountability.

Problems arise when these systems become so rigid that officers fear making reasonable decisions, even when circumstances change. Some may delay urgent interventions while waiting for approvals. Others may stick to an outdated plan simply because departing from it could expose them to blame.

The result is a defensive public service in which protecting oneself from criticism can take precedence over solving citizens' problems.

Public procurement is essential for promoting competition, preventing favouritism and ensuring value for money. But the bidding process is a means to an end: acquiring goods and services that meet public needs.

A procurement process that delivers substandard equipment despite flawless paperwork has not necessarily achieved value for money. Similarly, a process that delays essential medical equipment until it is no longer useful may satisfy administrative requirements while failing the people it was intended to serve.

Government must therefore assess both the integrity of procurement and the quality of its outcomes. In a hospital, the difference between a reliable oxygen plant and faulty equipment can have serious consequences for patient care.

An officer who changes an approved spending priority should likewise not automatically be presumed guilty of wrongdoing without examining the circumstances, the officer's legal authority and the reasons for the decision.

The Auditor General and parliamentary accountability committees play a vital role in protecting public resources. Their oversight must not be weakened in the name of flexibility or efficiency.

However, effective accountability should distinguish between corruption, negligence, procedural mistakes and reasonable decisions made under exceptional circumstances.

In the oxygen plant example, investigators should establish whether the need was genuine, whether the expenditure was lawful, whether the officer had authority to reallocate the funds, whether the necessary approvals were sought and whether the investment delivered the intended benefit.

Good intentions cannot justify breaking financial laws or ignoring procurement safeguards. Equally, a procedural departure should not automatically end the inquiry. Oversight should establish what happened, why it happened, whether the law was respected and what lessons can prevent similar problems.

The objective must be to protect public money while ensuring government can respond effectively to citizens' needs.Uga

Uganda needs rules that allow responsible flexibility

The solution is not to abolish procurement procedures or allow public officers to redirect funds without authorisation. That could create opportunities for corruption.

Instead, Uganda needs systems that combine accountability with practical flexibility. Government should establish clear procedures for reallocating funds when urgent needs arise, specifying who can approve changes and how quickly decisions can be made.

Emergency procurement mechanisms should facilitate timely responses to genuine crises while retaining safeguards against abuse. Auditors and parliamentary committees should assess decisions in context, considering legality, authority, available evidence and results.

Public officers who act lawfully, transparently and in good faith should be encouraged to exercise responsible initiative. Those who deliberately abuse their powers must face appropriate consequences.

Government should also evaluate public institutions on service delivery, the quality of procured goods and the value citizens receive from public expenditure, rather than relying on paperwork alone.

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Uganda cannot afford a public service in which fear of making mistakes discourages officers from solving problems. Nor can it afford institutions that prioritise administrative compliance while overlooking poor-quality services and unnecessary delays.

Budgets, procurement rules and auditing procedures matter because they help government serve citizens. They should not become obstacles to that purpose.

Uganda does not necessarily need fewer rules; it needs rules that work. It needs accountability that exposes wrongdoing without indiscriminately discouraging responsible judgment. Above all, it needs a public service that understands the difference between following a process and fulfilling a responsibility.

The question is not whether procedures matter. They do. The question is whether they are helping public institutions serve citizens or, in some circumstances, making it harder for them to do so.

A system that protects the process but loses sight of its purpose risks failing the very people it was created to serve. Uganda must ensure that accountability, common sense and results work together in the public interest.