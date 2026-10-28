Liberia: Nimba Residents Hail AML's Development Support

-As Donated Materials Help Complete Volay Public School

Community leaders and residents of Nimba County have commended ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for providing construction materials that helped complete the Volay Public School and advance other community development projects.

The appreciation followed a meeting in Yekepa between AML's chief executive officer and senior management, Representative Taa Wongbe and a delegation of community leaders, elders and residents.

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Wongbe, who represents Nimba County District #9, said the visit was intended to thank the company for its support in 2025 and provide an account of how the donated materials were utilized.

"Our mission was simple: To say THANK YOU!" Wongbe wrote in a statement following the meeting.

He explained that AML's contribution, combined with locally mobilized resources, labor and logistical support, helped accelerate several development initiatives, including the completion of Volay Public School.

"In 2025, AML generously contributed construction materials to support our ongoing development initiatives," Wongbe said.

"Combined with our own resources in construction, labor, logistics, and other resources, these materials helped advance several projects, including the newly completed Volay Public School."

According to Wongbe, AML's management welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the decision to provide feedback on how the company's assistance had been used.

He said company officials described the engagement as the first time a lawmaker had led community members to personally thank AML and account for donated materials.

"For me, gratitude and transparency are essential parts of leadership and lasting partnerships," he stated.

Wongbe emphasized the importance of collaboration between private companies and local communities in implementing development projects.

"Our approach is simple: Mobilize resources, build partnerships, invest in implementation, and deliver results. Every contribution matters, and every partner deserves recognition," he said.

AML has supported educational, healthcare and infrastructure initiatives in communities affected by its mining and railway operations in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties.

The company operates educational and healthcare facilities in Yekepa and Buchanan and has supported scholarships, road rehabilitation and other community development programs.

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Wongbe said the completion of Volay Public School demonstrates how private-sector assistance, combined with community participation, can contribute to improving access to education.

He thanked AML's management for its continued engagement with communities and encouraged sustained collaboration to address local development needs.

"My sincere appreciation to the CEO and entire AML team for their warm reception and continued partnership," Wongbe concluded.