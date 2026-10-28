Namibia: Ngurare Challenges Experience Requirements for Graduates

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called for a review of public-sector recruitment requirements that demand years of work experience from newly qualified graduates.

Ngurare addressed the issue in the National Assembly while responding to an urgent oral question by Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda.

Amupanda questioned whether the movement of already-employed public servants between positions was creating meaningful opportunities for unemployed graduates.

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"We can attend a graduation on Saturday, and we applaud these young people walking past the aisle and Monday the same people come to look for a job, and we ask for nine years' experience of the very same person that we witnessed graduating," Ngurare said.

He questioned the logic of requiring extensive experience from people who had only recently completed their studies.

PM said government needed to reconsider rigid recruitment criteria and focus more on the skills applicants bring to the workplace.

Ngurare's remarks come amid growing concerns about youth unemployment and the difficulties faced by graduates seeking their first jobs, particularly when advertised positions require several years of experience. The Prime Minister said government was considering making public-service recruitment more flexible to give young professionals a fairer chance of securing employment.

Using teaching vacancies as an example, Amupanda argued that when a teacher moves from one school to another, the resulting vacancy is often filled by another serving teacher. The cycle can continue without necessarily creating an opportunity for a newly qualified teacher to enter the public service. Ngurare answered, stating that the government had recently concluded its first human resources conference for public servants, with a report containing recommendations submitted.

The Public Service Commission was also considering options to accommodate young people seeking their first jobs.

He said interview panels should exercise sound judgement when assessing applicants and consider their qualifications and capabilities instead of relying excessively on lengthy experience requirements.

The Prime Minister added that there was no law preventing newly graduated young people from being employed.

Internship allowances increased

Speaking at the International University of Management's (IUM) Summer Convocation on Friday, Ngurare announced an increase in allowances for student and graduate interns, as well as an extension of the internship period.

Student intern allowances will increase from N$2 244.85 to N$2 692.50 per month, while graduate interns will receive N$3 769.50 per month.

The duration of internships will also be extended from three months to six months, giving participants more time to gain practical experience and develop skills relevant to their chosen professions. Ngurare encouraged government offices, ministries, agencies and state-owned enterprises to mentor interns, describing them as potential professionals who could contribute meaningfully to the country's development. The changes come as government places employment creation and human development among the priorities of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6). Students currently undertaking internships said the revised allowances could provide some financial relief while they gain the experience often required for entry-level positions.

Rauha Shipoke, a second-year law student at Triumphant College, said the increase in the internship allowance is a good move.

"The money can help us pay for transport, food and other daily expenses while learning," she said.

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Tracey Shihepo, a media student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) who is currently undertaking an internship, said extending the internship period to six months is also helpful because it gives students more time to learn and gain practical experience.

Meanwhile, Mbuto Kudumo an education student, called on government to extend the initiative to her filed of study, saying the sector is already flooded with graduates struggling to find opportunities.

She said student teachers travel long distances to find schools where they can complete their School Based Studies (SBS), often paying for transport and printing study materials.

She said extending the support to education students would help ease the financial burden and allow them to complete their practical training.