Namibia: Naretu Apologises to Namib Poultry

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union have issued an apology to the Namib Poultry Industries (NPI) for the demonstration that took place last year at NPI.

The demonstration created the false impression that NPI's working environment was unsafe; employees were denied constitutional rights; discrimination and preferential treatment occurred.

NARETU'S commander in chief and general secretary, Peterson Kambinda, in a written apology stated that the allegations were false and apologized for the harm it may have caused.

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"These statements were not true, and I unreservedly apologise for making these statements and for the harm it might have caused to Namib Poultry Industries, its management and related companies," Kambinda said.

Through various engagements with NPI, the matter escalated through the court connected mediation process and Kambinda signed an unreserved written apology on behalf of NARETU.

Namibmills Group Human Capital Manager, Amorey Pote, highlighted the danger of disseminating false information to the public and its internal stakeholders.

"These were serious allegations, and they were false. They were broadcast to tens of thousands of people about a business that our employees have built together. We went to court because the record had to be corrected, and now it has been," said Pote. Meanwhile, NPI reaffirmed its commitment to employee wellbeing and promoting equal employment opportunities for all Namibians, guided by its principles and values.

"NPI fully respects every employee's right to belong to a trade union and to raise concerns, and we will always engage with genuine issues through the proper channels," Pote said.

NPI was founded in 1982 and is a poultry production company headquatered at Okapuka outside Windhoek.