Namibia: Cran Distributes N$100 000 to Support Health Care and Education

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has raised nearly N$100 000 through its Values Champions Charity Initiative, launched in 2021, to support healthcare and education institutions across the country. The initiative has now reached completion, with the funds distributed to beneficiaries.

The funds were allocated to four beneficiaries namely, the State Oncology Ward that received medical supplies and toiletries valued at N$47 523, Simson Immanuel Nama Madawa !Gobs senior secondary school received N$40 000 for school hall refurbishment materials, Dr Abraham Iyambo school received food packs valued at N$5 500 and Cuba Primary school received stationery valued at N$5 580.

CRAN'S Chief Executive Officer, Emilia Nghikembua said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to corporate citizenship and the practical application of its core organisational values.

"The Values Championship initiative demonstrates that our organisational values extend beyond the workplace and into the communities we serve. This initiative reflects the compassion, accountability, and collective commitment that define CRAN as a responsible corporate citizen," Nghikembua said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project was established to encourage employees to work together in teams while promoting a deeper understanding and application of CRAN's values.

Values Championship Charity chairperson, Abraham Iita highlighted the importance of teamwork and shared purpose.

"The success of this initiative is a testament to the generosity and dedication of CRAN employees. By combining our efforts and resources, we have been able to support multiple beneficiaries and contribute towards improved healthcare, education, and learner wellbeing," said Iita.

The total expenditure of N$98 738 shows the programs successful example of how CRAN employees continue to transform the authorities' values into tangible community impact.