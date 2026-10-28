Namibia: City Hits Back At Sand Mining Allegations... Says Anyone Can Apply Provided All Conditions Are Met

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has hit back at favouritism allegations that allege municipal sand mining permits are only being granted to selected individuals and clarified that miners directed to stop operations were instructed to do so because they did not have the required documents.

This is as sand mining has become a critical environmental and regulatory issue for many jurisdictions around the country, as the activity is driven by a growing construction sector but plagued by widespread illegal extraction.

"Operators directed to cease operations are those who could not furnish legitimate proof (valid permits) at the request of law enforcement officers. Also, operators who were found to be operating without valid environmental clearance certificates as provided for under the Environmental Management Act (Act no.7 of 2007) were stopped as per Council directive under Council Resolution (CR) 252/10/2019", explained City of Windhoek spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya.

Sustainable management

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Despite the strict conditions, the City has acknowledged the importance of sand mining to local economic development. However, the city emphasised that it continues to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable sand mining practices, while exercising due care to ensure public safety, protection of natural habitats, pollution prevention, and ultimately the protection of public health and the environment.

"In view of this, the sustainable management of sand and gravel mining in Windhoek calls for a balancing act between meeting the socio-economic needs of Windhoek residents; and protecting the environment in the interest of environmental sustainability", Amutenya stated.

In response to New Era queries, she explained that Windhoek's Municipal Council approved a Policy Towards Sustainable Sand Mining, which articulates the Council's position and provides guidance on the sustainable management of sand and gravel mining in Windhoek.

"The Policy requires that any person intending to undertake sand mining activities in Windhoek must obtain a permit from Council. The basis for this policy position is the Environmental Management Act, which stipulates that all sand and gravel mining operations should not be undertaken without a valid Environmental Clearance Certificate obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism", Amutenya stated.

She continued that Council also approved the promulgation of sand mining regulations to facilitate enhanced compliance monitoring and enforcement action in consultation with enforcement agencies, miners and residents.

"Once promulgated, the regulation is anticipated to provide remedies for addressing current regulatory gaps by introducing measures aimed at ensuring compliance; and should enable the CoW to institute appropriate enforcement action against non-compliance," Amutenya added.

Management plans

Specific measures to be implemented to achieve environmental suitability while striving to meet the socio-economic needs of residents and communities include: The identification of sustainable potential sites for the purpose of mining sand and gravel within the Windhoek jurisdiction; Subjecting identified sites to rigorous Environmental Impact Assessments and specialist studies to identify the availability of materials and assess potential negative impacts on the environment; and accordingly, developing Environmental Management Plans to address or mitigate the impact of sand mining.

In addition, and due to the extractive nature of sand mining operations, CoW have introduced a rehabilitation tariff to ensure sites are rehabilitated progressively as mining is undertaken in the interest of environmental protection and sustainability, as contemplated in the Environmental Management Act.

"Sustainable mining of sand and gravel is therefore achievable through compliance monitoring and stringent enforcement of applicable legislation to facilitate effective management and control of these natural resources, and to ultimately curb illegal extraction of sand and gravel in Windhoek," Amutenya stated.

Moratorium lifted

The City's spokesperson clarified that the initial municipal moratorium was imposed due to a rise in illegal sand mining activities reported along the Usib River in the Groot Aub and concerns over river degradation.

Said Amutenya: "The aim of the moratorium was to temporarily restrict the consideration of new applications until such time that all environmental concerns surrounding sand mining were thoroughly investigated. Council eventually lifted the moratorium in November 2024 per Council Resolution 236/11/2024, after the conclusion of the Sand Mining Feasibility Study. To date, any natural or juridical person is eligible to lodge an application for sand mining provided all applicable requisite conditions and requirements are complied with".

She added that interested and affected miners were informed via printed media. "More so, a series of meetings were held with miners to sensitise them on regulatory requirements, operational conditions, as well as Council Decisions pertaining to the Moratorium and the Sand Mining Feasibility Study in Groot Aub. The mushrooming of illegal sand mining activities at Groot Aub since the CoW took over the administration of this settlement presented regulatory concerns.

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This has given rise to various problems in the Usib river ranging from riverbank erosion, riverbed degradation, with riverine vegetation in danger of being lost, as well as abandoned, unrehabilitated sand mining sites and associated risks", Amutenya noted.

Moreover, the City of Windhoek stressed that it has a duty and obligation to protect and conserve the environment, and to ensure that environmental risks associated with sand and gravel mining activities are managed in accordance with best environmental practices, standards and in accordance with relevant legislation.

The mandate to manage and control the extraction of sand and gravel in Windhoek is derived from Section 30(1)(g) of the Local Authorities Act, 1992(Act No. 23 of 1992 as amended; which stipulates that a local authority shall have the power: "to establish, carry on and maintain sand, clay, stone or gravel quarries and works for the manufacture of bricks and tiles, and to dispose of sand, clay, stones, gravel, bricks and tiles exploited or manufactured from such quarries".