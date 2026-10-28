Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Boxing Bonanza Draws Huge Crowd

The "Young Shall Grow Part 10" boxing bonanza, hosted by Kilimanjaro Boxing Academy at Ekuku Park in Oshakati over the weekend, was a success, according to the academy's founder and promoter, Joseph Bernhard.

He said the event drew large crowds from the four O-regions of Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati and Ohangwena.

"Our event went according to plan; there were a huge number of people who came to support our event and the kids who were taking part in the bonanza. We saw young boys as young as 10 years of age competing, which was huge for the region," he said.

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About eight boxing stables competed for the top honours. MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club won the overall tournament. The amateur event brought together about 44 boxers, with bouts ranging from U/10 to U/18.

Ahead of the event, Bernhard urged parents to rally behind their children in the ring, saying it would give the young boxers hope and the motivation to give it their all.

"Boxing is a good sport that teaches young people respect and discipline, which they can apply in schools," he said before the tournament.

After the event, Bernhard said the bonanza went well and served as a way to teach discipline at a very young age. That is why the academy targets school-age children and other young people.

He thanked MTC for the funding that allows the stable to keep developing young talent.

"This wouldn't have been possible without our sponsors, MTC, who are keen to develop talent across Namibia, and we, as a stable, are simply a vessel to achieve this dream of teaching and helping to create opportunities."