Namibia: Kaunatjike, Chikwaya Shine At Botswana International Chess Championship

Namibia's Young Chess Ambassadors, Uongevandu Nangori Kaunatjike (8) and Jesse Munesu Chikwaya (7), delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 Botswana International Youth and Cadet Championship in Gaborone over the weekend.

The event brought together 206 players from various countries, including host Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other Southern African countries, and served as preparation for the Africa Schools Individual Chess Championship, to be hosted in Namibia this December.

Kaunatjike outsmarted top international seeds, securing a podium finish, taking home a bronze medal and finishing third overall in the tournament, while Chikwaya claimed sixth place overall.

The two young chess talents from Omaheke have once again demonstrated the power of grassroots development after representing Stacey Academy Private School, the Omaheke Chess Association, the Omaheke region, and Namibia at the prestigious competition.

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Speaking to New Era Sport, Varee McGeorge Hoveka, head coach of Stacey Academy Private School, said the results are encouraging, but only the beginning.

"Our focus remains on long-term development, exposing young players to stronger competition and expanding the talent pool," he said, adding that the duo represent many promising children in the Omaheke region and across the nation whose potential will continue to flourish through consistent coaching, family support and opportunities.

He said the achievement is significant, given that both players only learnt chess last year through the A1 Chess Academy programme, which provides structured chess development.

Hoveka added that the journey of these two young players reflects the vision for grassroots chess development: identifying talent early, nurturing potential consistently, and creating pathways from local schools to international competition.

Regarding Kaunatjike's progress, Hoveka said that his rapid rise has been remarkable, as his pathway began at the Omaheke level, where he became the Under-8 Gold Medalist at the Omaheke Schools Individual Chess Championship, thereby opening the door to national competition.

"This boy continued his progress at the Namibia National Junior Chess Championship (Open), where he secured a bronze medal, qualifying him for the Namibia National Junior Chess Championship (Closed). At the closed championship, he finished 5th nationally, placing him among Namibia's strongest junior players and earning recognition within the national junior structure," he highlighted.

"His international campaign in Botswana confirmed his ability to compete against the best young players in the region."

During the six-round tournament, Kaunatjike recorded four victories, including wins over players from Botswana and Zimbabwe, while his two defeats came against the tournament's eventual champion and runner-up.

His final result earned him a well-deserved bronze medal in the U/8 Boys category.

On Chikwaya's international journey, the head coach said it has followed another impressive route, which began with the Omaheke Schools Individual Chess Championship pathway.

Chikwaya progressed through regional and national competitions before gaining international exposure earlier this year, when they represented Namibia at the Commonwealth Schools Individual Chess Championship 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"His participation in Malaysia marked another historic milestone for Stacey Academy and A1 Chess Academy, as he recorded the first international point for both institutions across the Rapid, Standard and Blitz formats. In Botswana, Jesse continued his development, finishing 6th overall with 4 points from 6 rounds," said the head coach.

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"Chikwaya's victories came against players from Zimbabwe and Botswana, including a strong finish in the final rounds, where he won his last three games."

The head coach also acknowledged the family support for both Chikwaya and Kaunatjike, and the tireless efforts of Stacey Academy Private School, founder and leader Stacey Kamundu Kaunatjike, towards the early achievement of these young talents.

"Chess has become a powerful developmental tool in the school environment," he concluded.