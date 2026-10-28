Namibia: Kavango West Elects New Football Leadership

- The Kavango West Regional Football Association (KWRFA) has elected new leadership to oversee football activities in the region following a successful Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nkurenkuru last Saturday.

The uncontested one-slate elections saw Egidius Nambara elected as chairperson, with Johannes Rugharo as his deputy.

Nambara and Rugharo return to the association's Executive Committee (EXCO) after serving on the outgoing EXCO, where Nambara served as vice-chairperson to Ferdinand Hausiku, and Rugharo as competition coordinator.

The other EXCO members include Michael Haingura, Gerhard Huumbwa, Matheus Mukuve, Joseph Shigwedha and Ludwina Katura.

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The new team will be at the helm of football activities in the region for four years.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Nambara, while acknowledging that the task entrusted to them as the new leadership is not an easy one, called for unity with everyone in the football fraternity in the region.

"We can only develop football when we remain united, support one another and work together," he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the outgoing leadership and commended their work, describing it as unwavering.

"It was not an easy journey. It was rough at times, with names being called and accusations of misappropriation of funds. It was not easy, but you had to be strong," Nambara said.

He thus encouraged his fellow EXCO members not to take things personally, saying that members affiliated to the association will ask when things are not working out well.

The outgoing chairperson, Ferdinand Hausiku, on his part, as he handed over power, said that the journey in their leadership has not been easy, as they have sometimes been labelled.

"But as someone who has accepted to be in that position, you take heart, you breathe in and out, and then see how you can move forward," Hausiku said.

He, however, said that they have worked tirelessly to ensure that the region is well catered for, and added that they are proud of what the region has achieved under their leadership.

He referenced unity between the association and affiliated member clubs, and the region's dominant performance at the renowned youth sports competition, the Namibian Newspaper Cup, since 2023, when the region first claimed bragging rights in the football competition.

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*Stefanus Nambara is an Information Officer for MICT, Kavango West region.