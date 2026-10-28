Namibia: Community Garden Empowers Omaheke Villagers

For Claudia Mbuende and the residents of Okovimburu, a shared plot of land has transformed from a simple survival tool into a source of immense community pride.

What began in early 2025 as a grassroots effort by the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority to feed hungry households has blossomed into a thriving enterprise, recently celebrating its first major commercial breakthrough by supplying 200 kilograms of fresh carrots to a major supermarket in Gobabis.

Despite battling a broken solar water pump and a lack of technical training, the resilient team of local farmers is proving that community-driven agriculture can successfully break the cycle of poverty and pave a path toward true self-reliance.

Mbuende, the garden's management coordinator, boastfully said the garden has achieved three consecutive successful harvests, showcasing the community's deep commitment and highlighting the great potential of locally driven agricultural projects since the garden became fully operational.

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"During the first two cycles, which concluded between late 2025 and May 2026, the garden's primary focus was on community support. Freshly harvested vegetables were distributed directly to households to improve local access to nutrition, while surplus produce was sold locally at major annual community events," she said.

By proactively notifying community members of fresh vegetable availability ahead of public gatherings, Mbuende said the management committee successfully established a culture of buying fresh and local, shifting local demand away from distant commercial supermarkets.

She added that the ongoing third harvest has marked a major commercial breakthrough for the initiative.

"For the first time, the community garden entered the mainstream market, supplying 200 kilograms of high-quality carrots to the MegaSave supermarket in Gobabis. This milestone marks a significant evolution for the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority and local participants, demonstrating that the project can move beyond subsistence farming to become a reliable, high-volume supplier of commercial agricultural produce," she said confidently, adding that this breakthrough illustrates how localised agricultural initiatives can drive local economic participation while enhancing regional food security.

According to her, these achievements align directly with Namibia's national development frameworks, particularly the Harambee Prosperity Plan II and the national targets to achieve 80% food self-sufficiency by 2030.

"By scaling up local production and integrating into formal retail supply chains, the community garden serves as a practical, grassroots blueprint for these overarching national goals. The Traditional Authority firmly believes that sustained investment in localised food production is the most effective means of building community self-reliance and fostering rural economic development," said Mbuende.

Despite this rapid progress, the management coordinator said that operational challenges persist, particularly the urgent need to build technical capacity.

"While local participation is exceptionally high, specialised training is required to boost crop productivity, optimise resource management, and ensure the project's long-term sustainability. To address this gap, three dedicated community members have been selected to undergo targeted agricultural training, equipping them with the technical skills needed to manage expanding operations efficiently," she added.

Mbuende further highlighted that infrastructure challenges, such as the recent technical breakdown of the solar water pump, are being met with absolute resilience.

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"The team remains entirely undeterred, viewing this mechanical setback as a temporary hurdle on the path to a planned fourth phase of production. The long-term vision remains clear, namely to expand crop variety, scale up harvest volumes, and firmly position the garden as a key agricultural supplier," she said.

To overcome current infrastructure barriers and realise the garden's full capacity, Mbuende said the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority invites both public and private institutions to invest in this impactful project.

"Supporting this community initiative means actively partnering with national goals to alleviate rural poverty, secure sustainable food supplies, and foster true self-sufficiency for the Namibian people," she concluded.

