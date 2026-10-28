Namibia: Agriculture Series to Spotlight Livestock Sector, FMD Crisis

The upcoming Bank Windhoek Agriculture Series will focus on protecting livestock and the livelihoods they sustain, to be held on Friday, 30 October, at the Mercure Hotel.

To be held under the theme "Foot-and-Mouth Disease: Safeguarding Herds and Sustainable Livelihoods," the event will convene leading experts and agricultural stakeholders to discuss practical responses to Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and its impact on the agricultural sector in Namibia and Southern Africa.

The discussion follows the confirmation of FMD in the Karasburg State Veterinary District in the //Kharas region on 23 September.

According to an update from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, 131 animals tested positive across 18 farms by 13 October, and the outbreak was confined to the district at that time.

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Surveillance, vaccination, and livestock movement controls continue as authorities work to contain the disease and prevent further spread.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and certain wildlife species. Although it does not pose a public health risk, an outbreak can severely disrupt livestock production, trade, employment and household incomes.

The effects of restrictions and operational disruptions extend beyond farms to processors, transporters, retailers and rural communities, putting both farmers' and farmworkers' livelihoods at risk.

Since its inception in 2018, the annual Bank Windhoek Agriculture Series has brought together farmers, experts, researchers, policymakers and industry leaders to share knowledge and discuss issues shaping the resilience, sustainability and long-term growth of Namibia's agricultural sector.

"Agriculture sustains livelihoods, strengthens food security and contributes significantly to Namibia's economy. The current FMD outbreak requires informed, coordinated and practical action. Through the Agriculture Series, Bank Windhoek aims to support constructive engagement that helps farmers and the wider value chain understand the risks, strengthen preparedness and help protect Namibia's herds and agricultural livelihoods," said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Leon Koch.

The programme will examine the current FMD situation and practical measures for disease prevention and control, including farm-level biosecurity, compliance with livestock movement, surveillance and early reporting.

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Experts will also discuss how farmers, veterinary authorities, policymakers, local government, industry partners and financial institutions can collaborate to protect livestock, sustain livelihoods and support the sector's recovery.

Koch said Bank Windhoek's support reflects its recognition of agriculture as a cornerstone of rural development and economic resilience. As a 100% locally owned Namibian bank, it remains committed to the sector's sustainability.

"The Bank remains committed to facilitating relevant conversations and partnerships that contribute to a more informed, prepared and sustainable agricultural sector," he said.

The 2026 Bank Windhoek Agriculture Series will be a hybrid event. Invited guests will attend in person, while members of the public can follow the discussion via live stream on Bank Windhoek's social media channels.