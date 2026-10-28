Namibia: Meatco Starts Two-Day Temporary Slaughter Operation...Beef Strictly for Domestic Market

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) will begin temporary slaughter operations today, involving cattle already held at the entity's various feedlots.

The two-day operation, which starts today and ends tomorrow, 28 October, will be conducted in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure Circular v8 of 2026, issued by the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS).

The temporary slaughter operation follows the suspension of normal slaughter operations on 23 September 2026 due to the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak. All beef produced during this temporary slaughter will be directed to the Namibian domestic market.

"The operation does not constitute a return to normal slaughter activities or a resumption of livestock procurement from producers. While the temporary arrangement will allow Meatco to process cattle already in its possession and generate some revenue, prices achievable in the domestic market are substantially lower than those traditionally realised in premium export markets, particularly in Europe," said Meatco's deputy board chairperson, Stephanie De Klerk.

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"Meatco remains far from commercial recovery. Limited slaughter for the domestic market cannot replace the revenue and margins generated by normal export operations. Ongoing disruption in premium markets, together with ongoing operational and financial commitments, is placing the Corporation under severe financial pressure. Since the outbreak, Meatco has continued to honour its commitments to livestock producers and employees despite significantly reduced revenue inflows. This has required careful management of increasingly constrained cash resources."

Meatco has already introduced emergency cost-containment measures, including restrictions on non-essential expenditure, procurement and official travel, tighter controls on overtime, recruitment and temporary special leave arrangements arising from the suspension of production.

Operational activities and expenditure are under continuous review to ensure that available resources are directed towards essential business needs.

"Discussions with our recognised trade unions and employee representatives are also continuing more substantial labour cost reductions and other measures necessary for the Corporation's survival. These discussions have not yet been concluded. We recognise that the measures under consideration will have significant implications for our employees and remain committed to engaging them through the appropriate consultation processes," he said.

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"We must nevertheless be candid about the financial reality confronting Meatco. The Corporation cannot indefinitely sustain payments to livestock producers, salaries and other financial obligations without sufficient commercial revenue or additional financial support. The longer the disruption continues, the greater the pressure on our ability to meet these commitments."

While the temporary slaughter will proceed under the applicable veterinary protocols, any broader resumption of slaughter and procurement will depend on further directives from the DVS.

Access to traditional export markets remains subject to separate regulatory processes and requirements imposed by importing countries.

Meatco is pursuing opportunities to supply the domestic retail, wholesale, hospitality and catering markets while evaluating permissible regional and international trading opportunities. These efforts are essential for generating revenue but will not fully offset the loss of higher-value export markets.

"The consequences of a prolonged disruption extend beyond the Corporation to livestock producers who depend on market access, employees whose livelihoods depend on Meatco, and the sustainability of Namibia's wider livestock industry. Our responsibility is to confront the circumstances as they are, not as we would wish them to be. We will continue to communicate openly, engage constructively with our employees and stakeholders, and make decisions based on the financial and operational realities facing the Corporation. Meatco will continue to engage with the DVS and other relevant authorities and will communicate further developments as regulatory and market conditions become clearer."

