North Africa: Egypt Reaffirms Commitment to African Cooperation

27 October 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Her Excellency Ramia Shawky, ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Namibia, highlighted Egypt's continued commitment to African unity, cooperation and sustainable development following the hosting of a series of major African meetings in New Alamein from 2 to 4 October.

The meetings included the eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the inaugural Alamein-Africa Business Forum, the Egypt-EritreaSomalia-Sudan Quadrilateral Summit, and the Summit of the Founding States of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), marking the initiative's 25th anniversary.

The meetings focused on strengthening African political coordination, promoting trade and investment, advancing regional peace and security, and supporting sustainable development across the continent.

The Quadrilateral Summit reaffirmed the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, fostering good-neighbourly relations, and strengthening regional cooperation as essential foundations for stability. The four countries also agreed to establish a mechanism to follow up on the summit's outcomes and maintain regular consultation and coordination.

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The inaugural Alamein-Africa Business Forum provided a valuable platform for strengthening partnerships between African governments and the private sector, encouraging investment, promoting trade, and exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation.

In line with the African Union's decision to hold the Forum in Egypt every two years, Egypt looks forward to hosting its second edition in 2028.

Through these engagements, Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to African unity, economic integration, peace and security, and collective action. These initiatives reflect Egypt's vision of a stronger, more integrated, peaceful and prosperous continent, founded on African ownership, solidarity and African-led solutions.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

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