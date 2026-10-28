Namibia: Zaamwani Assesses FMD Response in Zambezi Region... More Than 50 000 Cattle Vaccinated

Agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani visited the Zambezi region over the weekend to assess the country's response to the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that was detected at Kalala Island in the Kabbe constituency some weeks ago.

She also reviewed measures intended to prevent the further spread of FMD to other parts of the region.

Her first stops were at the Nakabolelwa and Luhonono checkpoints, where she inspected operations and spoke with personnel enforcing livestock movement restrictions.

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Staff raised concerns about inadequate manpower and shortages of essential supplies needed to operate the checkpoints effectively.

Zaamwani acknowledged the challenges and said the ministry was working around the clock to address the challenges urgently.

The minister then travelled to Kalala Island, the affected area, to assess developments following the administration of FMD vaccinations in the region.

During a meeting with farmers, she praised the farmer on whose premises the disease was detected for promptly reporting the suspected outbreak.

Zaamwani said timely reporting is important because it allows veterinary authorities to investigate quickly and put containment measures in place.

She also commended the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) for its work on vaccination and movement controls and recognised the Namibian Police for supporting checkpoint operations and enforcement.

"The ministry's response includes vaccination and restrictions on livestock movement. Checkpoints are intended to help enforce those restrictions and reduce the risk of the disease spreading beyond the affected area. Coordination among government agencies, farmers, law enforcement and other livestock-sector stakeholders is essential to containing the outbreak and protecting Namibia's livestock industry," she said.

With the peak livestock marketing season approaching, she urged farmers and other stakeholders to remain vigilant, comply with veterinary movement restrictions and cooperate with authorities.

The regional outbreak was first confirmed on Kalala Island in the Kabbe constituency on 7 October after cattle began exhibiting physical symptoms like blisters and mouth sores.

The virus has moved aggressively, now covering nearly three-quarters of the district. Infections have spread across Kabbe South, Kabbe North, Katima Rural, and the Kongola constituency, affecting over 1 300 cattle across 18 crush pens.

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To date, more than 50 000 heads of cattle have been vaccinated in the region over a two-week span to build a buffer zone against further spread, as essential supplies are being fast-tracked to the frontlines.

Historically, most FMD outbreaks in Zambezi have been linked to domestic cattle coming into contact with free-roaming African buffaloes, which are natural reservoirs for the Southern African Territories serotypes of the virus.