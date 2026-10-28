Namibia: Namport Donates N$2.7m Waste Truck

Walvis Bay — The Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF) has donated waste management equipment worth N$2.735 million to the Municipality of Walvis Bay to strengthen waste collection and improve cleanliness in the coastal town.

The donations consist of a Hino 500 truck fitted with a 12-tonne skip loader and 10 heavy-duty skip bins, which will be placed at designated locations across the town.

Accepting the donation, deputy mayor Miina Hangula said it will strengthen the municipality's waste management capacity and support efforts to create a cleaner and healthier environment.

She said effective municipal service delivery required strong partnerships with stakeholders committed to the town's development and the wellbeing of its residents.

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"As a growing coastal town and an important economic hub, Walvis Bay continues to face the demands that come with urban development, population growth and increased economic activity," Hangula said.

She added that the additional equipment would help the municipality respond more effectively to waste management needs, reduce waste accumulation, and maintain cleaner surroundings for residents, businesses and visitors.

However, Hangula stressed that equipment alone would not solve the town's waste management challenges, calling for greater public education and responsible waste disposal. She expressed concern that waste collection facilities were sometimes not used properly, with waste dumped alongside them despite efforts to provide collection services.

Hangula said a clean town was not merely about appearance, but also about public health, environmental protection and the dignity of residents.

Amos Shiyuka, chairperson of the fund, said the donation followed a request from the municipality to strengthen its waste collection capacity.

He said reliable skip collection would help reduce littering and illegal dumping, improve sanitation, and protect Walvis Bay's coastal environment.

The fund's investment also supports local economic activity, as the 10 skip bins were manufactured in Walvis Bay by WM Engineering, a Namibian small and medium enterprise.

Shiyuka said sourcing the skips locally supported domestic manufacturing capacity, employment and small business development.

"What is procured and made at home keeps value, skills and jobs at home," he said.

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He urged the municipality to maintain the truck and loader according to the supplier's schedule, empty the skip bins regularly, and keep proper records of the equipment's use and condition.

Shiyuka also called on businesses to support municipal waste management initiatives through donations of additional trucks and skips, as well as participation in clean-up campaigns.

Residents were urged to use the designated facilities and avoid dumping waste in open spaces or alongside skip bins.

The NSIF was established in 2006 and operates across Namibia's 14 regions. Its focus areas include education and skills development, community health and wellbeing, entrepreneurship and employment creation, and environmental and marine conservation.