Namibia: Cancer Survivor Turns Pain Into Hope

Daniel Hambeleleni

Breast cancer survivor Esther Guashamba Jane Shikale-Kahenge is encouraging people battling cancer to remain hopeful, seek medical support and allow their loved ones to stand by them after surviving stage three breast cancer diagnosed in 2022.

Shikale-Kahenge shared her experience while giving her testimony at an event at Eenhana Green Side Hospital, where she spoke about the physical and emotional challenges she faced during treatment and the importance of faith, family and support.

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"I am a survivor, I am a fighter, and I am a living testimony," she said, reflecting on her journey and expressing gratitude for the support she received.

Following her diagnosis, Shikale-Kahenge underwent surgery, eight cycles of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. She described the experience as difficult, saying there were days when she felt exhausted, afraid and emotionally overwhelmed.

However, she said the experience taught her courage, patience and the importance of appreciating every day of life.

Her husband, daughter, siblings, extended family, friends and medical team played an important role in supporting her throughout the treatment process.

She said their prayers, encouragement, messages and love helped her face the difficult moments and reminded her that she was not alone.

"My message is this: please do not feel that you have to face this journey alone," she said, encouraging cancer patients to seek support from their families, friends, healthcare professionals and other trusted people.

She added that patients should not feel ashamed of crying, being afraid or asking for help, saying that being strong does not mean a person must remain strong at every moment.

Shikale-Kahenge also encouraged people to take breast health seriously, seek medical advice when they notice unusual changes and attend appropriate health check-ups.

She said her cancer journey involved more than physical healing, as she also had to recover emotionally and spiritually.

Despite the challenges, she remains grateful for the opportunity to share her experience and encourage others who may be facing similar difficulties.

"Today, I want my story to remind others that a cancer diagnosis does not take away a person's dignity, worth, or identity," she said.

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Shikale-Kahenge expressed special appreciation to her medical team for their care and compassion throughout her treatment.

She said she hoped her testimony would give strength to people who are currently battling cancer and those who may have lost hope.

The message is that cancer patients deserve love and support.