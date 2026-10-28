Namibia: 5 000 Young Namibians Learn Robotics, Coding

More than 5 000 young Namibians have gained exposure to robotics, coding, electronics, and other practical skills through the Mindsinaction STEAM Centre since it was established in 2018.

Nedbank Namibia head of marketing and communications Janet Kapenda said practical learning was important in preparing young people for the workplace.

"Young people need more than academic knowledge to thrive in today's world. They need opportunities to apply their learning, solve real-world problems and develop critical thinking and innovation skills," she said.

Founded by Ndaudika Mulundileni and Andreas Leonard, the centre provides hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

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What started as a mobile programme serving schools in Windhoek and Walvis Bay has grown to include educational boot camps and programmes reaching learners across Namibia.

The centre has also provided internship opportunities to more than 100 university students, giving them practical experience in technology, engineering and innovation. Nedbank Namibia has contributed N$59 850 towards the purchase of a multifunctional colour copier to support the centre's work.

The copier will be used to print learning materials, assessments, training resources and certificates, helping the centre reduce operational costs.

Kapenda said the bank was proud to support the centre in developing young people's skills and creating opportunities in technology and innovation.

The centre works with schools, tertiary institutions, and industry partners to give learners from different backgrounds access to STEAM education. Its work also supports Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education and Namibia's Sixth National Development Plan.