Namibia: Male Hairdresser Challenges Gender Stereotypes

Max Henrich

ONGWEDIVA- At just 20-years old, Tangeni Naifo from Oniipa village is building his future through hairdressing, challenging gender stereotypes and proving that young men can succeed in professions traditionally associated with women.

Naifo's journey began in 2022 when he got an opportunity to style a friend's hair.

The result turned out perfectly, giving him the confidence to take his abilities seriously and pursue hairdressing as a business.

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What started as a simple interest has since developed into a passion and entrepreneurial journey, with Naifo working to establish NVN Beauty Parlor as a recognised brand in the beauty industry.

"Sometimes, you have to believe in yourself even when others cannot yet see what you are trying to build," he said.

Naifo said that he faced criticism and discouragement along the way, particularly from people who did not understand his career choice.

However, these experiences taught him to focus on improving his skills rather than allowing other people's opinions to determine his future.

Although he has not personally experienced direct gender discrimination, he is aware of perceptions that hairdressing and beauty services are professions better suited to women.

He believes such stereotypes overlook the creativity, patience, technical ability and professionalism required in the industry.

"For me, what matters most is the quality of my work, the trust I build with my clients, and the business I am working hard to establish," he said. Beyond developing his technical skills, Naifo said that entrepreneurship has taught him discipline, patience and responsibility as he works towards financial independence.

He added that the business has also helped him grow in confidence, build relationships with clients and develop a clearer vision for his future. Naifo hopes to expand NVN Beauty Parlor into a sustainable business that provides greater financial stability and creates more opportunities.

He urged young men to pursue their ambitions without allowing societal expectations or fear of criticism to dictate their career choices.

"Success is not determined by whether a career is traditionally associated with men or women. What matters is your commitment to your craft and your willingness to build something meaningful," he said.

While acknowledging that he still has much to learn, Naifo remains determined to grow his business and inspire others to recognise that talent and ambition are not limited by gender.