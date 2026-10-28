Namibia: Kathindi Calls for Skills Development

Oshikoto Governor Sacky Kathindi has called for the development of a flexible and inclusive skills development system to address youth unemployment and skills mismatches in Namibia.

Speaking at the National Consultation on the proposed Micro-Credentials Policy Framework at the Omuthiya Youth Centre last week, Kathindi said that micro-credentials could help equip Namibians with relevant skills to meet changing labour market demands.

He said that technological advancements, digital innovation, automation and emerging industries were transforming the world of work, requiring education and training systems to adapt to new demands.

"Micro-credentials offer opportunities for individuals to acquire targeted competencies, enhance their employability, pursue entrepreneurial ventures and continuously update their skills in response to changing labour market needs," he said.

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Kathindi said that Namibia needed innovative solutions to connect education, training and employment opportunities more effectively, particularly as youth unemployment and persistent skills mismatches continued to pose challenges.

"Micro-credentials could support skills development in key sectors, including digital technologies, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, green hydrogen, and the oil and gas industry. They could also enable employed people to upgrade their skills without interrupting their careers, improving productivity and competitiveness across the economy," he said.

However, Kathindi stressed that micro-credentials must meet clear quality standards and be recognised by employers, education providers and regulatory institutions.

He said that the proposed framework sought to establish a national approach to the design, delivery, quality assurance and recognition of micro-credentials, while aligning them with Namibia's National Qualifications Framework.

Kathindi urged stakeholders to ensure that the framework creates accessible learning opportunities for all Namibians, including people in rural and underserved communities who face financial, geographical or social barriers to education.

He emphasised that micro-credentials should complement, rather than replace, traditional qualifications, providing additional pathways for skills acquisition, professional growth and lifelong learning.

The manager of the Namibia Qualifications Authority's (NQA) Namibia National Qualifications Framework, Fillemon Iyambo, said the policy will regulate short courses that are currently not regulated in the country.

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"The policy will establish rules, requirements and procedures for the recognition, accreditation, registration and evaluation of short courses within the National Qualifications Framework," he said.

He maintained that the consultation aimed to gather stakeholder input on the policy framework intended to improve skills development, expand access to learning and respond to Namibia's evolving economic needs.