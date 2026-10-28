Namibia: Court Dismisses Entrepo's Bid for Opinion

ECWindhoek High Court Judge Thomas Masuku has dismissed an application in which Entrepo Finance sought to compel the Ministry of Finance to disclose a legal opinion prepared by the attorney general concerning the Payroll Deduction Management System (PDMS).

The microlending entity lodged the interlocutory application to compel discovery in June this year, alongside its main application.

The entity contended that it was entitled to obtain the AG's legal opinion on the legality of the PDMS, arguing that the minister could not rely on professional privilege to withhold it.

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The interlocutory application arose after the ministry took the position that the PDMS is unlawful and should be discontinued.

Entrepo, however, argued that the government had previously represented that the system was lawful, relying on an opinion from the AG.

The entity therefore sought the disclosure of that opinion so that it could be considered in the main application.

It argued that the opinion was directly relevant to the main application because it addressed the very issue before the court, the legality of the PDMS.

It also challenged the ministry's objection to disclosure, arguing that the ministry had failed to establish that the opinion was protected by legal professional privilege and should therefore be withheld.

The ministry opposed the application, arguing that the opinion is privileged and therefore should not be disclosed.

Judge Masuku, in his ruling, found that Entrepo had not established entitlement to the requested relief.

The judge found that instead of proceeding with the application as filed by Entrepo, it sought however, without prior notice, to refer to the question of whether the legal opinion existed to oral evidence during the hearing.

"Papers in application proceedings define the issues for determination and constitute both the pleadings and the evidence. A party may not introduce a materially different case at the hearing without affording the opposing party fair notice and a proper opportunity to respond," Judge Masuku found.

He also found that no proper factual basis had been established for referring the question to oral evidence.

"Entertaining the request in those circumstances would prejudice the respondent's right to a fair hearing. The request was accordingly dismissed."

He also found that the applicant had failed to establish entitlement to be disclosed and dismissed the application.

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In the main application, Entrepo is suing the ministry, seeking to stop it from discontinuing the government's PDMS.

The matter was postponed to 5 November before Deputy Judge President Shafimana Ueitele for further directions.