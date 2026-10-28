South Africa: How Migrants Survive Xenophobia and the Shadowy 'Volunteers' Who Target Them

27 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tebadi Mmotla

The Volunteers is a four-part narrative and investigative podcast series about migrants in Johannesburg and how they survive, especially in a time of heightened xenophobia.

Ask any ordinary African migrant - legal or undocumented - what they fear most in their daily life negotiating Johannesburg, and they will tell you that it is being on the receiving end of enforcement.

It comes in three guises: Vigilantes, cops and "the volunteers".

First, outside the law. In a year where the likes of March and March, with its violent attacks on migrants, has been raging and is set to intensify before the local government elections, it goes without saying that migrants try to avoid these vigilantes.

Second, the police. The SAPS or metro police unfortunately have lots of rotten apples - dealing with migrants often involves extortion, bribery and, if you don't want to play along, heavy-handed treatment. Even if you have the right papers, migrants say the cops will try to intimidate you and walk away with their palms greased.

The third bunch, "the volunteers", after which this podcast series is named, are an unknown force to most South Africans.

Read more What the Constitutional Court judgment on asylum actually said October 13, 2026 In The Volunteers, we go undercover over four episodes, exposing the inner workings of the "volunteers". They are linked...

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