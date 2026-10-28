South Africa: The Inner-City Joburg Bookseller Who Is Breaking Barriers

Johannesburg's literary district is under siege as the City's clean-up campaigns drive booksellers off the streets. But Bridge Books founder Griffin Shea has a bigger dream - to build a digital platform designed to give independent booksellers a fighting chance and change how South Africans buy books.

On a Thursday morning in October, Bridge Books is a sanctuary on Helen Joseph Street. The wooden bookshelves, small tables and a reading lounge invite you to stop. The book range is the hallmark of an alternative curatorial mind.

I quickly pick up a James Baldwin oldie, a Max du Preez semi-memoir and a book on feminism by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie that I don't have. I'm slightly early for an interview with Griffin Shea, who is briefing his staff, including interns from the Youth Employment Service.

Shea started Bridge Books in 2016 when he came to Joburg as a journalist and didn't fancy adding to the well-stocked suburban literary scene. He Googled bookshops in the inner city and found gems he wanted to join. And so Bridge Books was born, first next door to the Rand Club and now in the revamped Barbican building, diagonally opposite the beautiful but defunct Rissik Street Post Office.

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Connecting the city's underground booksellers

A social entrepreneur, Shea is also founder of the non-profit Johannesburg Literary District (LitDistrict), which connects mainstream publishers to grassroots booksellers. While reading for a PhD, Shea examined the underground book economies of the city.

His next venture, part of his...