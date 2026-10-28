South Africa: Anna Trapido Is Food Writer of the Year

27 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

A portfolio of work published in TGIFood secured the win for South Africa's finest food writer, Anna Trapido, at the annual Galliova Awards.

Not content with winning the title of Food Writer of the Year (not for the first time), Dr Anna Trapido was also the winner of its sister category, and is now also Health Writer of the Year.

It is my honour to be able to publish her stories in this space. She brings huge value to TGIFood with every story that comes our way. And each of the 10 pieces in her submission portfolio is worth reading, or reading again.

Here they are, in the order in which she submitted them:

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Chef Alain Roux's raspberry soufflés leave the Pink Lady breathless

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The secrets of piri-piri, from a chef who knows how

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Ghana's signature street food is impossible to beat

Kosua ne meko Ghanaian hard-boiled eggs are healthy, hot-headed and highly stacked. Find the story here.

In Tanzania, South African Pinotage makes a new friend

Pairing Pinotage wine with Tanzanian green banana soup is unconventional but deeply delicious. Find her piece here.

Collagen,...

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